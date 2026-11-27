Margot Robbie's screen-used Harley Quinn baseball bat is up for auction. Experts predict it will exceed the $63,000 record set in 2025, driven by high DC memorabilia demand.

Heritage Auctions has officially opened bidding on Margot Robbie's iconic Harley Quinn baseball bat, initiating a high-stakes collector event that industry experts predict will shatter recent market records. The specific prop, utilized by Robbie during pivotal scenes in The Suicide Squad, is currently listed with a conservative starting bid of $12,000. This entry point serves as a strategic anchor, though market analysts warn that the final hammer price will likely soar far beyond the initial ask. Collectors view this lot not merely as a movie artifact but as a critical piece of cinematic history tied to one of the most successful DC franchises.

The visual details of the prop have fueled intense interest among serious memorabilia hunters and casual fans alike. The baseball bat features the signature phrase GOOD NIGHT scrawled in bold red lettering across its surface. Additional character-defining elements include various hand-written lines and a heavily taped handle that reflects the chaotic personality of the villain. These authentic wear-and-tear marks provide undeniable provenance, distinguishing the screen-used item from replicas and justifying the premium valuation.

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Financial benchmarks from early 2025 suggest this auction could set a new standard for DC props. Prop Store sold a comparable screen-used bat from the same film series in March 2025, which had a pre-sale estimate of up to $24,000. That item ultimately sold for $63,000, nearly triple its original valuation. Given the current upward trajectory of the authenticated memorabilia market, experts anticipate the Heritage Auctions lot will match or significantly surpass that $63,000 milestone.

The soaring value of Robbie's prop is directly linked to the massive commercial performance of the film itself. The Suicide Squad grossed over $749 million worldwide, a figure that remains a daunting benchmark for recent DC efforts. Even the 2025 DCU tentpole Superman struggled to reach similar heights under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. This financial success underscores the enduring global appeal of Robbie's portrayal and the lucrative nature of associated merchandise.

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Robbie's performance as the character was widely credited as a scene-stealing phenomenon that redefined the role for a modern audience. Her unique ability to merge maniacal energy with emotional depth created a version of the character that remains inseparable from public perception. This cultural impact led to a dedicated solo movie in 2020, further cementing her status as an icon. Consequently, props linked to her tenure are viewed as grail items representing a peak era for DC characters.

While the Harley Quinn bat dominates headlines, Heritage Auctions is offering a broader spectrum of high-value DC memorabilia for collectors. The sale includes significant items from the Batman franchise, such as a Batsuit worn by Val Kilmer and the Bat Pod vehicle driven by Christian Bale. The Bat Pod is expected to sell for approximately $1 million, showcasing the wide range of investment levels available in this event.

For enthusiasts who find the high stakes of screen-used props out of reach, replicas remain a viable alternative for owning a piece of the history. These items allow fans to enjoy the aesthetic of the character without the massive financial commitment. However, replicas lack the authenticated provenance and the unique bragging rights that come with owning a verified screen-used artifact.

The availability of diverse lots ensures that collectors at various budget levels can participate in the sale. Whether seeking high-end investments like the Bat Pod or specific character accessories, the inventory caters to different interests. The Harley Quinn bat, despite its high projected final price, remains the more accessible option compared to the million-dollar Bat Pod, though it will still require significant funds for the winning bidder.

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This auction highlights the growing maturity of the film memorabilia market as a serious investment class. As demand for authenticated items from major franchises continues to escalate, the prices for such artifacts are likely to remain high. The upcoming sale of Robbie's bat will serve as a key indicator of whether the appetite for DC props continues to expand beyond niche collector circles.

The legacy of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn extends beyond the screen, influencing collector trends years after the film's release. Fans recognize the bat as a tangible link to a specific, celebrated iteration of the character. As the bidding progresses, the final sale price will reflect not just the value of the wood and paint, but the enduring popularity of the performance itself.