Margo's Got Money Troubles Season 1 Finale Wraps Up Some Storylines

The season finale of the limited series explores some of the dilemmas of its main character, Margo Millet, as she navigates relationships and struggles with her professional choices, such as being an OnlyFans content creator. The story also raises questions about her newfound custody of her child and her future career prospects.

The first season of Margo's Got Money Troubles adapts the novel by Rufi Thorpe and follows a young woman named Margo Millet who gets pregnant after an affair with her college professor.

With her choices complicated by disapproving mother, ex-wrestler addict father, and the professor himself, the series explores her struggles and her turn to OnlyFans for financial stability. The season finale offers resolution to some conflicts but leaves plenty of questions that could be explored in future episodes. The showrunners and cast are committed to deliver even more fantastic episodes of the show when it returns





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Margo's Got Money Troubles Season 1 Finale Limited Series Orchestrator David Kelley Co-Stars Elle Fanning Nick Offerman Michael Angarano

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