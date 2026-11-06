Margo Martindale Shares the Unusual Thing Clint Eastwood Did on the Set of “Million Dollar Baby”

The actress reflected on making the 2004 sports drama directed by Eastwood

Dropping Names with Brent and JonnyAs Martindale explained, Eastwood, 96, has a unique directorial style in which he doesn’t call out “action. ” Instead, he allows the actors to determine when scenes will start.to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking about Eastwood’s crew, Martindale said, “they they had worked together so long that group of of cameramen and all that. ”“He would just say, ‘Start when you want to. ’ And he’d do this ,” she said.

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“So you just started when you wanted to. ” She continued: “And then he said, ‘It’s good for me. ’ I said, ‘Is it? ’ He said, ‘Yeah, it’s good for me.

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’ I said, ‘If it’s good for you, it’s good for me. ’ ” Martindale added that Eastwood would typically only film one or two takes of a scene, “and that’s it, because he had to get to the golf course. ”and Hilary Swank, follows a 31-year-old waitress from a poor background in Missouri who trains at a Los Angeles boxing gym called the Hit Pit.

Eastwood played the trainer in the film, which went on to win the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Swank and Best Supporting Actor for Freeman.