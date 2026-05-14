Margaret Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Attend Basketball Game Together

Margaret Trudeau, the mother of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was seen hanging out with his ex-wife Sophie Gregoire at a basketball game on Tuesday. The two women cheered for their son and grandson, who performed during halftime.

Justin Trudeau 's mother Margaret Trudeau appeared to have a whale of a time as she joined his ex-wife Sophie Gregoire courtside for a basketball game on Tuesday evening.

Although the 77-year-old activist's son has moved on with popstar Katy Perry, family ties seem to remain strong as she put on an animated display next to her former daughter-in-law, 51. Margaret and Sophie joined forces to support 18-year-old grandson and son, Xavier Trudeau, who took to the court for a halftime performance. Together, they looked in high spirits as they watched the Ottawa Blackjacks and Calgary Surge match as they cheered from their seats.

R&B singer Xavier launched his music career under the name Xav in February 2025 when he released his debut single, Til the Nights Done. While dad Trudeau was absent for the performance and game, he did stop by during soundcheck the day before. In a video shared on Xav's social media, Trudeau gushed that he was a 'proud dad'. Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister, was previously married to Gregoire for 18 years before they separated in 2023.

Margaret Trudeau, mother of former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, was photographed hanging out with her son's ex-wife Sophie Gregoire on Tuesday. The pair attended an Ottawa Blackjacks basketball game in Ottawa where their son and grandson Xavier Trudeau performed during halftime. He shares three children with his ex-wife, which includes Xavier as well as daughter Ella-Grace, 17, and son Hadrien, 12.

Trudeau's new girlfriend Perry shares daughter Daisy, five, with her ex-fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom - who appears to have also moved on since their split. Perry and Bloom ended their engagement and called it quits after nine years together in June of last year. Following the breakup, Trudeau and Perry were first romantically linked in July 2025. Trudeau's son Xav has appeared to give his dad's new relationship his seal of approval.

In February, he described Perry as 'cool' and 'nice' in an interview with content creator G Hobs. He also opened up about some of the topics they had bonded over, including their shared interest in music. He said that he had 'talked for hours' with the 13-time Grammy nominee and had a conversation 'about music' in particular. Margaret seen with her son last year at the Senate Chamber for the State Opening of Parliament during an official visit to Canada.

Gregoire was previously married to Trudeau for 18 years before they separated in 2023. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff, he added. Hobs asked if he and Perry ever talked about her trip and made a joke about 'going to the moon,' to which Xavier replied: 'We didn't talk about that. Did she even go to the moon?

' Last year, Xavier made another public appearance on The Brandon Gomez Show podcast and discussed his music career. I always loved music, whether it's creating it listening to it. I always had a passion for it, he said. Trudeau has been dating popstar Katy Perry since July 2025.

He also shared how his parents have encouraged him to pursue his passion. They've been supportive since the start, he dished. Every single time I come back from the studio, I'd have something to show them, and we'd sit at dinner and just listen to it like, Oh, I like this. I don't like that.

They love it. They're happy for me. They're happy I'm choosing my own path in life. Material republished with the express permission of: National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc





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Margaret Trudeau Sophie Gregoire Basketball Game Justin Trudeau Katy Perry Xavier Trudeau Ella-Grace Hadrien Sophie Gregoire Basketball Game Justin Trudeau Katy Perry Xavier Trudeau Ella-Grace Hadrien

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