Robert Pattinson takes the 007 mantle as Amazon MGM searches for his on-screen companion. Margaret Qualley and Nekoda Garrett are top contenders for the coveted Bond girl role.

Actress Nekoda Garrett attended screen tests at Pinewood Studios this week as the search intensifies for the next companion to Robert Pattinson. The casting directorate for the James Bond franchise is currently evaluating potential candidates to play the role of Bond girl alongside the newly announced 007.

Nekoda Garrett Screen Test Details

Garrett, 34, participated in a third chemistry screen test with the film producers. An insider familiar with the production process revealed to the Daily Mail that the Australian actress is considered a strong contender for the part. The source described her as a promising talent who could effectively capture the screen dynamic required by the role.

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Robert Pattinson Casting Announcement

The casting hunt follows the official announcement earlier this month that Robert Pattinson, aged 40, has been cast as the new James Bond. With the lead actor now locked in, immediate attention has shifted to identifying his on-screen partner. Garrett trained as an actress at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and recently portrayed Mary Bennet in a 2025 television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Bookmakers Favor Margaret Qualley

While Garrett undergoes testing, Margaret Qualley currently holds the position of favorite with major UK bookmakers. American actress Qualley is priced at 2/1 odds to secure the role, with some markets offering rates as low as 7/5. Her standing increased significantly following her well-received performance during the James Bond musical tribute at the 2025 Academy Awards.

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Sydney Sweeney Gains Support

Another prominent name in the competition is Sydney Sweeney, who received a public endorsement from Trina Parks. Parks, who played Thumper in the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever, stated that Sweeney possesses the necessary qualities for the modern era. She highlighted the actress's independence and ownership of her sexuality as key attributes suitable for the franchise.

Maya Jama Acting Career Expansion

Rumors also surround presenter Maya Jama, who recently left Love Island after signing a seven-figure global deal with Netflix. The 32-year-old has expanded her career into acting, recently starring in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors. She is also working with William Morris Endeavor to manage her expanding portfolio in Hollywood.