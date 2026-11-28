Margaret Qualley leads the betting for the next Bond girl alongside Nekoda Garrett, who undergoes screen tests for the Robert Pattinson-starring franchise under Amazon MGM.

Attention has shifted to Pinewood Studios this week, where Australian actress Nekoda Garrett, 34, participated in her third chemistry screen test for the upcoming James Bond film. The casting call follows the recent announcement that Robert Pattinson, 40, has been officially selected as the new 007. Insiders confirm that Garrett is considered a strong contender for the role, with sources suggesting she could capture Pattinson's heart on screen alongside the franchise's lead actor.

Screen Tests and Franchise Ownership

Nekoda Garrett trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and gained recognition playing Mary Bennet in a 2025 television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Her appearance at the historic studios coincides with active screen tests for potential Bond girls. A source close to Amazon MGM, the new owners of the franchise, described the actress as a promising talent ready to step into the iconic role.

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The casting process is critical as Amazon MGM seeks to define the dynamic between the new James Bond and his companions. The search for the right partner for Robert Pattinson is intense, with multiple high-profile actresses entering the conversation. Garrett's continued involvement suggests she is among the top tier of candidates being evaluated by producers.

Betting Favorites and Industry Contenders

While Garrett undergoes tests, American actress Margaret Qualley currently leads the field in UK bookmakers' odds. Qualley is priced at 2/1, with some markets offering even shorter odds of 7/5. Her momentum increased significantly after her well-received performance during the James Bond musical tribute at the 2025 Academy Awards. The American star is viewed as a frontrunner due to her recent visibility and critical acclaim.

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Sydney Sweeney, 29, has also been thrust into the competition following a glowing endorsement from Trina Parks. Parks, who played the deadly henchwoman Thumper in the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever opposite Sean Connery, is the first African American actress to play a Bond girl. She praised Sweeney for her acting range and her ability to project a classic Hollywood style and poise that suits the character.

Stakeholder Views and Modern Appeal

Trina Parks emphasized that modern audiences desire a woman opposite Bond who is independent and possesses ownership over her sexuality. She stated that Sydney Sweeney embodies these qualities, noting the actress's sexual identity and talent make her suitable for the future of the franchise. This perspective highlights a shift in casting priorities toward strong, autonomous female characters.

Rumors surrounding Sydney Sweeney began last year when she attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos, the head of Amazon. Amazon's acquisition of the James Bond rights earlier this year has accelerated casting decisions. The new 007 film is scheduled to be directed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, further raising the stakes for selecting the perfect co-star.

Commercial Impact and Next Steps

Maya Jama, 32, is another name circulating in the running for the role. The presenter recently quit hosting Love Island after signing a seven-figure global deal with Netflix. She is preparing to conquer Hollywood following her success in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors. Jama has also signed a multi-project deal with Netflix and a contract with US talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

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Landing the Bond girl role would significantly elevate Maya Jama's acting career. Despite the flurry of speculation and high-profile candidates, representatives for Amazon MGM remained unavailable for comment regarding the casting process. The industry continues to watch closely as the studio moves toward finalizing the cast for the next generation of 007.