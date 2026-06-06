Margaret Cho, Lilly Wachowski EP Comic Nina Nguyen's Debut Special

Executive producers Margaret Cho and Lilly Wachowski have wrapped production on transgender comedian Nina Nguyen's debut stand-up special.

Margaret Cho Presents Nina Nguyen: Dreams serves as part one-woman show, part stand-up special, aimed at advocating for trans youth, following Nguyen as she travels back in time to tell jokes for her younger closeted self.

“It’s the representation I never got growing up as a trans kid,” said Nguyen of the special, which is adapted from her original playCho, who signed on as an EP and presenter after Nguyen opened for her at Largo at the Coronet, called the special “truly necessary and groundbreaking work. It will save lives, I know. ”Wachowski joined the project as an EP after discovering Nguyen’s crowdfunding campaign on Seed&Spark.

Filmed at Blaine’s Santa Monica comedy club The Crow, on a Y2K set designed by Kendall Iler, executive producers also include Nguyen, Blaine and Caramel Velez. The production’s legal representation is handled by Erin Einstein Dale. Nguyen began her stand-up career in her hometown of Houston, Texas, before relocating to Los Angeles, where she was a finalist on StandUp NBC and a sketch writer for CBS Showcase.

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