Maren Morris Launches Iconic Movie Club at New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026

Maren Morris invites fans to join an iconic movie club during her New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026 performance in Times Square, New York, sharing personal views on classic films.

Singer Maren Morris took the stage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, an event held in Times Square, New York, on December 31, 2025. The performance provided a platform for the country artist to connect with a global audience beyond just music, as she shared personal insights into her cultural consumption habits during a brief on-stage interaction.

Maren Morris Movie Club Announcement

Maren Morris initiated a unique fan engagement project by inviting her audience to join her in starting a dedicated movie club focused on iconic films. The thirty-six-year-old star revealed that she had never seen the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone, which features Macaulay Culkin as the eight-year-old Kevin McCallister left behind by his family at Christmas. She asked her followers to identify other iconic films they had never seen, sparking a widespread conversation among her fanbase about overlooked classics.

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The Uncle Buck Revelation and John Hughes Connection

During her appearance, Maren Morris disclosed that it took her until she was twenty-eight years old to finally watch Uncle Buck. She credited the film to director John Hughes, who also wrote and produced the movie, noting that her friends were upset with her for not having seen it earlier. This admission highlighted how even long-standing cultural standards can remain unseen by adults who did not have access to them during their youth.

Fan Reactions and Movie Suggestions

The call for recommendations resulted in a flood of suggestions from fans, who listed numerous iconic films they had never seen or that their parents would not allow them to watch. Maren Morris encouraged this participation by asking fans to list the specific titles they wanted to explore together, effectively creating a shared list of cinematic experiences. The comments section filled with diverse titles, reflecting the wide range of movies that have achieved iconic status over the decades.

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Cultural Impact and Holiday Traditions

The discussion around Home Alone and Uncle Buck underscores the enduring power of John Hughes's filmography in American pop culture. By highlighting these films during a major New Year's Eve broadcast, Maren Morris connected with viewers who may have missed these holidays classics due to changing parental guidelines or personal circumstances. The initiative serves as a reminder that iconic status is not always immediate, and that many viewers catch up to these cultural touchstones later in life.

Looking Ahead for Maren Morris Fans

As the New Year began in Times Square, New York, Maren Morris set the stage for a potential ongoing series of movie discussions with her fans. The success of her request for iconic film recommendations suggests a strong appetite for shared cultural experiences among her audience. Fans are now encouraged to continue sharing their lists, potentially leading to future collaborations or viewing parties centered around these overlooked or late-discovered classics.