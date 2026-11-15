Maren Morris, Flavor Flav & Maggie Baird Condemn Shane Gillis SNL Monologue

Celebrities including Maren Morris and Maggie Baird criticize Shane Gillis' SNL monologue about women's gym attire, calling the comments dangerous and misogynistic.

Shane Gillis faced immediate and widespread backlash from prominent celebrities following his live monologue on Saturday Night Live, where he criticized the way women dress at fitness centers. The comedian compared women wearing shorts to the gym to 'whores,' a statement that quickly ignited a fierce debate about misogyny and humor in mainstream media. High-profile figures such as singer Maren Morris, musician Flavor Flav, and actress Maggie Baird publicly denounced the remarks, framing them as harmful rather than funny. The incident has renewed scrutiny on the content standards for late-night comedy and the cultural impact of such jokes on women in public spaces.

Monologue Content Sparks Immediate Outrage

The controversy centers on Gillis' opening remarks, during which he expressed confusion and disgust regarding modern gym attire for women. He stated, 'I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like whores now? I'm sorry, there is no other way to describe. Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?' This direct comparison drew sharp criticism from viewers and critics who argued that the comment was not a subtle critique of fashion but a direct attack on women's bodies. The remark was particularly jarring given the live television audience and the platform's significant cultural reach.

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NBC Role and Comedic Standards

Gillis has clarified that the NBC sketch comedy show did not approve or review his material prior to the live broadcast, asserting that comedians typically do not submit their sets for pre-approval. He explained, 'They don't approve it. I mean, they could shut it down. They could, but you don't write your set and give it to them. Unless you're not a comedian.' Gillis suggested that non-comedic acts might have writers craft their monologues, implying that his autonomy over the material was standard for stand-up performers. He described the internal reaction at the show as relatively muted, noting that producers seemed unconcerned about the potential for controversy during the recording.

He recalled the backstage atmosphere, stating, 'The funniest part was, they were like, 'What's going on with the monologue?' And I was like, 'It's not great, but I don't say anything bad.'' Gillis believed the set was merely average and not controversial, telling the production team, 'Fellas, I'm giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there is no controversy. I'm calling myself fat for f-ing 10 minutes. That's it.' This perspective highlights a disconnect between the comedian's intent and the public's reception of the jokes, suggesting he did not anticipate the severity of the backlash.

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Celebrity Responses and Public Backlash

The response from the entertainment community was swift and unanimous in its condemnation. Actor Jessica Levy took to social media to directly counter the comments, stating, 'Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores; it makes the men calling them whores misogynists.' Her post garnered significant support from other artists, including Jewel, Lisa Loeb, and Kristin Chenoweth, who voiced their agreement in the comments section. The collective response emphasized that the joke was not harmless humor but a reflection of deeper societal issues regarding the treatment of women.

Musician Flavor Flav joined the criticism, voicing his support for Levy's stance against the monologue. Maggie Baird, the mother of singers Billie Eilish and Finneas, offered a more severe assessment of the impact. She called the joke 'actually dangerous for women,' suggesting that such language contributes to a hostile environment for women in public spaces. Singer Maren Morris also weighed in, sharing a video of herself working out with the caption, 'leave my gym short wedgie out of it.' Her comment highlighted the personal violation felt by women whose attire is subjected to unsolicited judgment.

Career Context and Future Implications

Shane Gillis previously served as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in 2019 but was let go before making his debut after past podcast comments resurfaced and sparked controversy. His return to the show and the subsequent monologue suggest a different approach to content, yet the public reaction indicates that audiences remain sensitive to remarks that target women's clothing. Gillis attributed the intense backlash to the current cultural climate, clarifying that he does not have a problem with women's gym attire itself. However, the disparity between his explanation and the public perception remains a focal point of the ongoing debate. The incident serves as a case study in the challenges comedians face when navigating contemporary social norms and the expectations of a diverse global audience.