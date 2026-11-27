Maren Lambert headlined the NFL Thanksgiving halftime show with a Dolly Parton tribute and chart-topping hits, while the Eagles edged the Cowboys 39-38 in Arlington.

Maren Lambert delivered a commanding seven-minute performance at the NFL Thanksgiving halftime show, dressed in a black cowboy hat and a star-emblazoned little black dress with long, tasseled sleeves. The three-time Grammy Award-winning country star performed alongside the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a full band, and a strings section at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Lambert Halftime Performance Song List

Lambert opened her set with her hit song Snakeskin Boots before transitioning into her high-energy tracks Kerosene and Gunpowder & Lead. She also performed Mama's Broken Heart and included a cover of Audra Mae and The Almighty Sound's Little Red Wagon during her musical presentation on the field.

Also read How to watch every 2026 NFL Thanksgiving game on streaming

Lambert Career Wins At CMA Awards

The performer arrived at the stadium following a major week in her career as the biggest winner at the 60th annual Country Music Awards. Lambert collected three trophies at that event, bringing her total career wins to 17, which extends her record as the female artist with the most victories in the history of the awards show.

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Eagles Comeback Defeat Cowboys 39-38

Despite Lambert's successful halftime performance, the home fans in Arlington witnessed a thrilling finish to the game as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 39-38. The Eagles overcame a significant deficit, having been down by as much as 21 points during the third quarter of the contest.

Jake Elliott Game Winning Field Goal

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott secured the victory by hitting a decisive game-winning field goal with just two seconds remaining on the clock. The late score served as the final dagger in a close contest that kept the audience engaged until the very end of the regular season matchup.