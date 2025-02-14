Marcus Stroman Reports to Yankees Spring Training After Missing First Two Workouts

Marcus Stroman, despite not being projected to start for the New York Yankees, reports to spring training and insists on starting role. He missed the first two workouts, citing personal reasons and his focus on preparing his body. Stroman's future with the Yankees remains uncertain as he has been the subject of trade rumors.

Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman reported to spring training on Friday, February 10th, after missing the team's first two days of workouts. While Stroman insists he's ready for 30-plus starts and will not pitch out of the bullpen, his position on the team is uncertain as he's not projected to make the Yankees ' starting rotation. Stroman's offseason has been marked by both personal and professional challenges.

He lost his home in Malibu in the recent wildfires, and he's been the subject of constant trade rumors as the Yankees seek to move his $18.5 million salary. Despite not attending the first two workouts, Stroman explained his absence by stating he prioritizes getting his body ready at this stage of his career and felt no need to be present given the current circumstances. Stroman, entering his 11th major league season, signed a two-year contract worth $37 million guaranteed with a conditional third year player option. He can opt into an $18 million salary next season if he pitches at least 140 innings this season, a threshold he surpassed last year with 154 ⅔ innings pitched. He compiled a 4.31 ERA across 30 games (29 starts) during the regular season. Stroman's performance was inconsistent throughout the 2023 season, displaying a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts before the All-Star break compared to a 5.98 ERA in 10 starts and a relief appearance in the second half. He also struggled at Yankee Stadium, with a 5.31 ERA in 16 home starts compared to a 3.09 ERA on the road. Despite not pitching in the playoffs, Stroman remained confident in his abilities, stating 'I know I can compete at any level, with any team. If I'm here, if I'm not here, my body's ready to roll. I'm ready to go out there and give 30-plus starts.





