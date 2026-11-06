Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen Sues Vue Cinemas for 12.7 Million Pounds

Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen seeks 12.7 million pounds from Vue Cinemas following a 2015 seat collapse. The court battles over the escalating claim value and liability details.

Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen has initiated a high-stakes legal battle against Vue Cinemas, seeking £12.7 million in damages for injuries sustained from a defective seat. The professional tarot card reader and actor alleges that a malfunctioning cinema chair catapulted him forward, causing chronic pain and significant financial loss. This claim represents a staggering 6,350 percent increase from its original estimated value.

The September 2015 Cinema Accident Details

The incident occurred in September 2015 at a Vue Cinemas location in Islington, London. Mr. Hunefalk-Franzen was attending a matinee show when the seat he occupied suddenly collapsed. Court documents describe the mechanism of injury as a forward flexion and deceleration movement. This violent motion threw him into the seat in front of him, causing severe soft tissue damage.

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He fell to the floor after the chair gave way. Subsequent investigations revealed that bolts used to secure the chair to the floor were missing. This absence turned the seating into what he describes as a dangerous trap. The accident happened while he was taking a break from his work as a fortune teller at Greenwich market.

Escalation of the Legal Claim Value

Following the accident, Mr. Hunefalk-Franzen sued Vue Entertainment Ltd. The company admitted liability for the incident initially. At that early stage, the value of the claim was estimated at a modest £50,000. The figure was later raised to £200,000 as the legal proceedings continued over the next eleven years.

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However, the current valuation stands at an astronomical £12.7 million. Vue Cinemas lawyers have heavily disputed this exponential increase. They argue the claim is worth between £8,000 and £12,500. The disparity highlights the intense disagreement over the long-term consequences of the injury.

Disputed Financial Losses and Career Impact

Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen claims the accident destroyed his career prospects. He asserts that his earnings as a tarot reader have tanked since the incident. He also reports losing several acting gigs that would have provided steady income. Specifically, he had landed a lead role in the film Ginger Beer, which focuses on a gay teacher.

He further alleges lost business ventures. Mr. Hunefalk-Franzen claims his online psychic platform, MyPsychicEye, and a new acting coaching business would have generated £1.5 million. He insists he would have earned more than £1 million annually. He also stated he could have sold the business for £3 million upon retirement.

Medical History and Defense Arguments

Vue Cinemas has presented a robust defense against the inflated claims. Their legal team reviewed medical records dating back to 2008. These records show a significant pre-existing history of symptoms. The patient suffered from chronic fatigue and neck pain long before the 2015 accident.

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The defense notes that Mr. Hunefalk-Franzen reported a back injury on the day of the incident. They state there was no immediate mention of severe neck pain. Furthermore, reports did not include immediate moderate paraesthesia in the feet. There was also no recorded immediate loss of taste on the left side of his tongue.

Court Delays and Procedural Rulings

The case has faced numerous delays since the initial filing. A trial was originally scheduled for February 2025. However, the case will not reach court until the end of 2027. Judge Alan Saggarson recently addressed these significant delays in a pre-trial hearing.

The judge cited cognitive difficulties affecting Mr. Hunefalk-Franzen. He noted issues with concentration and digesting large amounts of information. Despite these challenges, the judge refused special treatment for the litigant in person. He also rejected a revised report from a pain therapist due to missed deadlines.

Additional claims in the lawsuit include over £12,000 for past holidays. The plaintiff also seeks thousands of pounds for a fifteen-year supply of orthopaedic shoes. The Central London County Court will continue to manage this complex personal injury case.