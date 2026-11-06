Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen Seeks £12.7m From Vue Cinemas Over Defective Seat

Tarot reader Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen claims £12.7m from Vue Cinemas after a defective seat injury in 2015, while the company disputes the valuation citing pre-existing conditions.

Tarot reader and actor Marcus Hunefalk-Franzen is pursuing a £12.7million legal claim against Vue Entertainment Ltd. He alleges that a defective cinema seat in Islington, London, caused severe physical injuries and significant financial loss.

The accident occurred in September 2015 at the Vue Cinema location in Islington. Hunefalk-Franzen, then 60 years old, was leaving his seat after a matinee showing when the chair collapsed. The malfunction caused him to be catapulted forward into the seat in front of him.

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Defective Seat Accident Details

Court documents describe the mechanism of the injury as a forward flexion and deceleration movement. This sudden motion resulted in soft tissue damage as Hunefalk-Franzen fell to the floor. Medical records indicate he suffered chronic neck and back pain that persisted for years following the incident.

Investigations revealed that bolts securing the chair to the floor were missing. Hunefalk-Franzen's legal team described the chair as dangerously defective and a trap for cinema patrons. The claimant argued that cinema staff failed to ensure the seat was secure before the show ended.

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Stakeholder Positions and Disputed Valuations

Vue Entertainment Ltd initially admitted liability after the accident. The company originally estimated the claim value at £50,000, which was later raised to £200,000. However, lawyers for Vue have heavily disputed the subsequent increase to £12.7million.

David White, representing Vue, argued in 2024 that the claim was worth between £8,000 and £12,500. Vue's defense highlighted a significant pre-existing history of chronic fatigue and neck pain for Hunefalk-Franzen dating back to 2008.

The defense noted that medical records showed no mention of immediate severe neck pain or loss of taste on the day of the accident. Judge Yvette Genn described the case as complex, complicated by a brain injury Hunefalk-Franzen suffered in 2004.

Financial Claims and Lost Earnings

Hunefalk-Franzen claims his earnings as a tarot reader plummeted due to the accident. He asserts that he could have earned more than £1million per year from his business ventures. These ventures included acting coaching and an online psychic platform called MyPsychicEye.

He further claims he could have sold his business for £3million upon retirement. The total claimed value for lost business opportunities is £1.5million. He also seeks compensation for lost acting gigs he reportedly secured before the accident.

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Additionally, the claimant is requesting over £12,000 for past holidays. He has also asked for thousands of pounds to cover a 15-year supply of orthopaedic shoes. These items are part of the broader damages sought for his physical and financial losses.

Future Legal Proceedings and Delays

The case has faced numerous delays since the 2015 incident. A trial was originally scheduled for February 2025 but has been postponed. The next pre-trial hearing is set for the end of 2027.

Judge Alan Saggarson cited Hunefalk-Franzen's cognitive difficulties and concentration issues as reasons for the delay. The judge refused permission for a revised pain therapist report, citing missed deadlines.

Saggarson stated that litigants in person are not entitled to special treatment. He emphasized that the court does not dispense two-tier justice based on personal challenges. The trial will ultimately determine the validity of the £12.7million claim against Vue Cinemas.