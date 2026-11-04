Marcotulio Melendez Diaz Charged With Rape After Federal Judge Released Him

Marcotulio Melendez Diaz faces first-degree sexual conduct charges in Minnesota after being released by a federal judge despite a final removal order.

Marcotulio Melendez Diaz, a 42-year-old man from Honduras, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct following a severe assault in Minnesota. The felony charges come after U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia ordered Melendez Diaz released from immigration detention on August 7, 2024, despite a pending deportation order.

Chronology of Release and Arrest

Marcotulio Melendez Diaz initially entered the United States illegally through the Texas border in April 2024 and was apprehended and released under the policies of the Biden administration. He was subsequently arrested by immigration officers in Minnesota in January 2026 during Operation Metro Surge and transferred to a detention facility in Texas. An immigration judge formally ordered his deportation on March 30, 2026, but Melendez Diaz filed a habeas petition on March 27 challenging his detention in federal court.

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The Board of Immigration Appeals rejected his deportation appeal on October 9, 2026, issuing a final removal order. Authorities allege that Melendez Diaz raped a woman in Mounds View, Minnesota, just two days after this final order became effective. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed an immigration detainer on Marcotulio Melendez Diaz and blamed the federal court release decision for allowing the alleged assault to occur.

Allegations and Court Proceedings

The core allegations involve Marcotulio Melendez Diaz allegedly overpowering and sexually assaulting a woman inside her home while he was working as a handyman. The incident occurred on October 11, 2026, in the Mounds View area of Ramsey County. Investigators state that a surveillance camera inside the victim's residence recorded the assault, providing critical evidence for the criminal complaint filed against him.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that Marcotulio Melendez Diaz faces a felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County. He remains in custody with bond set at $150,000. If convicted of the charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison, adding a significant criminal penalty to his existing immigration violations.

ICE Response and Legal Context

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency issued a stark statement regarding the case, highlighting the role of the judiciary in the events leading up to the crime. An ICE spokesperson stated that Marcotulio Melendez Diaz, described as a Honduran illegal alien, was released into the United States under the Biden administration in 2024. The agency emphasized that while an immigration judge had ordered his deportation, a Clinton-appointed federal judge ordered his release.

ICE explicitly stated that the federal court's release decision allowed Marcotulio Melendez Diaz to return to Minnesota, where he allegedly committed the horrific crime. The agency argued that this sequence of events could have been prevented if detention had not been lifted. Marcotulio Melendez Diaz challenged his immigration detention in a March 27 habeas petition assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia, who is a Clinton appointee.

The case has drawn sharp criticism from federal law enforcement agencies regarding the intersection of immigration enforcement and public safety. The timeline shows a rapid succession of legal events, from the final removal order on October 9 to the alleged assault on October 11, and the subsequent federal release on August 7. This chronological overlap continues to fuel debate over judicial oversight in immigration cases.

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Impact on Local Community

The assault in Mounds View has raised serious concerns among local residents and law enforcement in Ramsey County regarding the safety of individuals allowing workers into their homes. The use of surveillance footage to capture the incident underscores the importance of home security measures in documenting criminal activities. Marcotulio Melendez Diaz now faces the dual burden of federal immigration deportation proceedings and state felony criminal charges.

Legal experts note that the bond amount of $150,000 set by the court reflects the severity of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge. The case highlights the complex legal landscape where federal immigration releases can precede local criminal activities. As Marcotulio Melendez Diaz awaits his court dates, the focus remains on the victim's recovery and the judicial process determining his criminal liability.