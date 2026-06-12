Marcos Senesi called up to Argentina World Cup squad while on Ibiza holiday

Tottenham's new signing Marcos Senesi received a last-minute call-up to Argentina's World Cup squad, cutting short his Ibiza vacation. The defender, who transferred from Bournemouth, was captured on video reacting to the news.

Marcos Senesi , the newly signed Tottenham Hotspur defender, had his Ibiza vacation abruptly interrupted when he received a late call-up to Argentina's World Cup squad.

The 27-year-old, who completed a free transfer from Bournemouth to Tottenham on Wednesday, was enjoying a holiday with his girlfriend, Bournemouth women's team player Kelci Bowers, when the phone rang. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni had been assessing his options after Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered an injury, ultimately deciding to summon Senesi to join the reigning world champions.

The moment was captured on video by Bowers, who shared it on social media, showing Senesi's shocked and emotional reaction as he spoke with Scaloni. Senesi had been on a whirlwind journey, returning from Miami to Ibiza with the hope of relaxing, but the possibility of a call-up weighed heavily on both him and Bowers.

In the video, Bowers can be heard narrating the tension: 'We just came back from Miami, where we had been on holiday, and came to Ibiza just to enjoy a bit and relax. But this whole time neither of us have switched off, we were both aware of the situation of a centre back getting injured. We have both the whole time not been able to fully enjoy. And now Marcos has just been called up.

He has been called up for the World Cup, are you joking. This is literally what both of us have been praying for, every day he has just been thinking about this.

' As Senesi ended the call, the couple embraced and screamed in celebration, a moment of pure joy and relief. This call-up is a testament to Senesi's standout season at Bournemouth, where he was instrumental in securing a sixth-place Premier League finish and Europa League qualification. Despite having only three caps for Argentina, his consistent performances have earned him a spot in the squad for the World Cup, which Argentina won in 2022.

The defender, who also held Italian nationality, had previously chosen to represent Argentina and will now travel to join the team for their first group match against Algeria on Wednesday, followed by matches against Austria and Jordan. Senesi's inclusion adds depth to a defense that aims to retain the trophy, and his journey from a relaxing holiday to a World Cup dream is a story that resonates with football fans worldwide





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