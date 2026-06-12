Marcos Senesi Called Up to Argentina World Cup Squad After Last-Minute Phone Call

Tottenham's new defender Marcos Senesi receives an emotional late call-up to Argentina's World Cup squad, cutting short his Ibiza holiday. The selection follows an injury to Leonardo Balerdi and rewards Senesi's impressive season at Bournemouth.

Marcos Senesi , a new signing for Tottenham Hotspur, has cut short his holiday in Ibiza after receiving a last-minute call-up to Argentina 's squad for the upcoming World Cup .

Senesi, who recently completed a free transfer from Bournemouth to Tottenham, had been awaiting news about his potential inclusion following an injury to Leonardo Balerdi. The call came from Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, prompting an emotional reaction from Senesi and his girlfriend, Kelci Bowers. Bowers shared a video on social media capturing the moment Senesi received the news, explaining they were about to go to dinner when the phone call arrived.

The couple had been traveling, having just returned from Miami before heading to Ibiza to relax. Bowers expressed that they hadn't been able to fully enjoy their holiday due to the uncertainty surrounding the call-up, noting that both had been praying for this opportunity. Senesi's selection is a testament to his strong performance with Bournemouth last season, where he helped the team secure a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and qualification for the Europa League.

Although he has only three caps for Argentina, Senesi is now set to join the reigning world champions as they aim to retain their title. Argentina's first group match is against Algeria, followed by games against Austria and Jordan





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Marcos Senesi Argentina World Cup Tottenham Bournemouth Lionel Scaloni Kelci Bowers Call-Up Injury Football

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