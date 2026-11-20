Hagens has been sidelined since suffering a back injury on Nov. 5 and was placed on injured reserve two days later.

Nov 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens skates with the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard during the second period at PPG Paints Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided an injury update on forward James Hagens after practice on Friday.

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“I think, what I heard today, I think he might be starting just a little bit next week to go on the ice,” said Sturm. “He already did it once, but not much movement, but he's definitely heading in the right direction. ”After the hit, Hagens skated off the ice holding his back, was checked out on the bench by the medical staff, then went into the tunnel and did not return.

“The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has placed forward James Hagens on injured reserve and recalled forward Mikey Eyssimont from Providence,” said the Bruins in the official press release on Nov. 7. Hagens is in his first full season with Boston after signing his entry-level deal with the Bruins on April 8. Last season, the 20-year-old played in five games between the regular season and playoffs and tallied one assist for one point.

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So far this season, Hagens has skated in 17 games for the Bruins and logged six goals and six assists for 12 points as well as has boasted a plus-7 rating. The Bruins host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators 7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks 10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars 13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes 17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins 20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild 23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida PanthersKim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI.

A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.