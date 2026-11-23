Recent survey data sHows Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading Vice President JD Vance in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada ahead of the 2028 GOP race.

A significant shift in the early dynamics of the 2028 Republican presidential race has emerged following the recent midterm elections. New polling data indicates that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken a substantial lead over Vice President JD Vance in key early primary states. This reversal marks a dramatic change from just months prior, when Vance held a dominant position in national opinion metrics.

Rubio Leads Vance in Early Primary Contests

According to a survey conducted by OnMessage Inc., Rubio currently holds a commanding advantage among likely voters in the first four Republican nominating contests. The poll, which targeted 1,000 likely voters with 250 participants from each of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, reveals a clear preference for the Secretary of State over the Vice President. Specifically, Rubio captured the support of 49% of respondents, while Vance trailed with 28% of the vote. This gap represents a stark contrast to mid-September national polls, where Vance previously held a lead of 15 to 20 percentage points over his potential rival.

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Regional Breakdowns Show Strong Support for Rubio

The data highlights distinct regional variations in voter enthusiasm, though Rubio maintains an advantage in all four specified states. In Iowa, where the GOP caucus process begins less than 14 months away, Rubio led 44% to 25% against Vance. The margin widened in New Hampshire, where Rubio achieved 51% support compared to Vance's 23%. South Carolina showed a slightly narrower but still decisive lead for Rubio at 43% versus Vance's 28%. The most significant disparity appeared in Nevada, where Rubio garnered 53% of the likely voter base, leaving Vance with only 32% support.

Voter Sentiment and Administration Ratings

Despite the competitive edge in primary preferences, both potential candidates enjoy high favorability ratings among the surveyed electorate. The poll found that 83% of likely early-contest voters held a very or somewhat favorable opinion of Rubio, while 80% viewed Vance positively. These figures actually surpassed the favorability rating of President Donald Trump, who stood at 75% in the same survey. Other potential Republican contenders, including Donald Trump Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Senator Ted Cruz, combined with the undecided category, accounted for the remaining vote share. Notably, the survey did not include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose polling numbers have reportedly surged in the immediate aftermath of the November 3 midterm elections.

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Republican Base Identity and Trump Influence

The composition of the Republican electorate in these early states reveals a complex self-image among voters. The survey indicated that 41% of likely participants identified as conservative Republicans, while 20% described themselves as MAGA Republicans. Moderate Republicans comprised 11% of the group, with 8% identifying simply as Republicans and 7% as libertarians. When asked about the influence of a presidential endorsement, 53% of respondents stated that a Trump endorsement would make them more likely to support a candidate, while 21% said it would make them less likely and 27% remained unsure. This data suggests that while the President retains significant sway, a notable minority remains resistant to his political direction.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The current polling landscape mirrors historical patterns seen in previous Republican primaries, where early-state divisions persisted even when the party nominee was heavily favored. For instance, in the 2024 cycle, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley secured significant vote shares in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, demonstrating that early contests often feature fragmented support. Curt Anderson of OnMessage noted that Rubio's rise aligns with observations made by political operatives on the ground, suggesting that the Secretary of State is benefiting from a perceived distance from the controversies affecting the Trump-Vance ticket. As the 2028 election cycle progresses, Rubio's ability to maintain this momentum while navigating the complexities of the Republican nomination process will be critical to determining the party's eventual standard-bearer.