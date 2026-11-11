Marco Rubio Spent $1.2 Million Flying to College Football Games on Expensive Government Jets

Marco Rubio spent more than $1 million flying to college football games on government jets, after criticizing others for the same thing.

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. Marco Rubio spent more than $1 million flying to college football games on government jets, after criticizing others for the same thing.

The Republican Party has spent the last few decades championing themselves as the party of the working man while their opponents were out-of-touch coastal elites who couldn’t possibly understand the hardships that regular folks face. Everything and anything could become a signifier for wealth, from drinking lattes or eating avocados, to attending a liberal arts college. Of course, you don’t even need to do a careful interrogation to find that most of these claims are just projection.

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The current administration contains almost nothing but seriously rich guys, and Donald Trump has made billions of dollars while in office during his second term alone. TRUMP: You should’ve owned stock. I have a lot of money.

Far more than I ever thought I’d haveAnd it looks like Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State and possible 2028 presidential contender, isn’t going to miss out on the luxury life either, despite previously criticizing other officials for their personal travel.to watch his son play football at the University of Florida. Rubio’s son is a senior in college and is a “walk-on,” meaning he does not actually play very much.

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“I have and will continue to try and make it to as many events that are important to me personally and to my family as possible,” Rubio toldRubio is one of the cabinet members who is not permitted to fly commercially, but his predecessors made sure to use government jets for personal use much more infrequently. Apparently, Rubio has. Surely, his college-aged son would understand if his dad did not fly out to watch him sit on the bench?

How does Rubio even have time, anyway, whileNo tale of Republicans living an elitist lifestyle that us mere mortals could only dream about is complete without a hypocrisy angle. During the Biden administration, Republicans investigated former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s use of government planes for personal trips after an inquiry was requested by … none other than Rubio!

The audit found thatIt’s important to note that the Trump administration isn’t just using taxpayer dollars to fund their fancy lifestyles; they’re also dismantling government programs under the pretense that they’re a waste of money. Just this week, the administration is making moves to. Why feed hungry Americans when instead you can pay for Marco Rubio to bask in the sunshine at a college football game where his son isn’t playing? Like what you just read?

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