Marco Rubio’s daughter steals the show at his first post-midterm speech: ‘I don’t know where she got this!’

“I don’t know where she got this,” Rubio said of his daughter’s public speaking skills. “There’s no stage fright. She’s not afraid to speak. I don’t really like public speak…

beamed with pride Friday after his daughter Daniella introduced him before a major post-election speech. gushed after his daughter’s remarks at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention.

“I don’t know where she got this,” he marveled. “There’s no stage fright. She’s not afraid to speak. I don’t really like public speaking that much, but she, on the other hand – that’s fantastic.

Also read Marco Rubio set to deliver keynote at Federalist Society convention

” Daniella Rubio introduced her father, Marco Rubio, at the Federalist Society event in Washington, DC. Daniella, a third-year law student at the University of Virginia, is Rubio’s youngest daughter. He has four children, two boys and two girls, with his wife Jeanette.

When asked by another law student in the crowd how Americans can “instill the values to the next generation of love for our freedom” as he has with his Daniella, Rubio quipped: “Well, my home was not a democracy. ” The secretary of state was also quick to note that he was “not the dictator” of the family, but rather, “the minister of defense. ” in last week’s midterm elections, struck an optimistic tone.

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AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta He reminded the conservative audience about the “devastating losses” Republicans suffered in the 1982 midterm elections under former President Ronald Reagan.

“Less than two years into Ronald Reagan’s first term in office, everything sort of seemed headed in the wrong direction,” Rubio said. “It’s hard for us to remember that right now, but that’s what it was like. ”“We have much more to do over the next two, the next six, the next 20 years,” he said.

“Great things that last are built in decades, not election cycles. ” “There will be more victories, and there will be more defeats. There will be more triumphs, and there will be more disappointments. This is the nature of all undertakings of this weight and of this magnitude,” Rubio continued.

“There are no great men or great causes in the pages of history that did not suffer the same,” he said defiantly, “but we are persuaded of the justice of our cause, and we too will triumph in the end. ”