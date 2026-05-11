Rubio Denies Report He Is Preparing to Resign Ahead of Possible 2028 Presidential Bid

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the White House denied a New York Times report that he discussed stepping down to prepare a 2028 presidential run, as allies debate his prospects against Vice President JD Vance.

Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio on Thursday dismissed reports that he is eyeing an exit from the Trump administration to potentially prepare a presidential bid.

I do not know where these things come from, to be honest with you, Rubio said of the reports. I love the work I am doing, Rubio added. And plus I always laugh when they say he is going to leave his job. I go, Which one?

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Rubio Dismisses Resignation Reports

The New York Times reported that Rubio has discussed the possibility of stepping down with White House officials and that he and his advisers are going over future options. The Independent, citing sources in Washington and the UK government, reported that Rubio, 55, is preparing to resign from Donald Trump cabinet to launch a bid for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

Those sources said the motivation was that Rubio needs to distance himself from controversial policies, including the war in Iran, to improve his prospects against key rival Vice President JD Vance. The White House and State Department strongly denied the reports. This fake news is nothing more than a fabricated hoax being peddled by anonymous sources with no factual information, White House spokesperson Beni Rae Harmony said in a statement.

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Secretary Rubio is a fearless fighter for President Trump and the MAGA movement. Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson called the report completely baseless fake news from made-up anonymous sources. We look forward to revisiting this report in the coming weeks to celebrate yet another humiliating own goal by The Independent, Johnson said.

Multiple sources told The Post that Rubio is indeed viewed as a serious future GOP presidential contender but has unfinished business at the State Department and is not expected to depart anytime soon. The former senator plan from day one of the Trump administration was to stay on board all four years, according to a senior administration official. Rubio has even said he will not take a vacation, the official noted, only halfway joking.

Rubio Remains Key White House Figure

Inside the West Wing, Rubio remains a power player. He has an office next to Vice President JD Vance and a powerful ally in chief of staff Susie Wiles, whom he has known for years as they both rose in Florida Republican politics. Rubio works closely with Wiles and Vance to carry out Trump agenda. If it ever came down to a choice between Vance and Rubio, Wiles would pick Rubio, say those that know them.

Wearing the double hat of secretary of state and national security adviser, Rubio is in the room for every national security conversation, alongside Wiles and Vance. The trio have a good working relationship and are often in lockstep. Another factor that may keep Rubio from leaving the administration is that his foreign policy goals have yet to be accomplished.

The son of Cuban immigrants, his longtime goal has been to see the island rid itself of its communist regime, which Trump has hinted he could do. Rubio would not be expected to depart until his family homeland is free. The midterms blew up Vance 2028 prospects and Rubio stock is soaring, Dan Eberhart, a GOP donor, said. I do not think he can go home to Miami until he has toppled the regime in Cuba.

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Eberhart and other sources noted Vance, who is also the Republican National Committee finance chair, can raise money from 2028 on the job, while Rubio cannot, due to the constraints on political activities a secretary of state can engage in. I guarantee you, the moment Marco would say, I am going to resign and I want to run, he will raise so much money it would make your head spin, another Florida GOP source said.

The source noted Rubio has been clear he will stand back if Vance is in for 2028, but said the disastrous midterms had put Vance in a pickle, to put it lightly, and intensified calls for Rubio to jump in the fray. My guess is that he will be president one day, whether it is before JD or after, a Republican operative close to the White House said.

Future 2028 Presidential Prospects

However, a top Republican strategist indicated that waiting for 2032 if Vance runs and loses in 2028 has always been his plan. He was already not gonna run, but after Tuesday night there is zero chance he is gonna run, like less than zero, the source said. In his interview with the New York Times, Rubio declined to answer questions about his possible 2028 plans. I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore, he said.

I just will not do it. Rubio served as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He previously ran for president in 2016, losing to Trump in the GOP primary. When Trump was re-elected in 2024, he tapped Rubio to serve as Secretary of State.

A veteran Florida Republican strategist told Mediaite the Sunshine State rumor mill expected Rubio to run and to make an early move, saying the war drums are beating about this. This morning, and whether it is true or not, I am not sure, but this is his moment to move and get into the race early, make his move before any of the other Republicans decide to jump into the race.

That same source viewed Rubio as a likely frontrunner because he is incredibly intelligent and so articulate and knows pretty much every subject matter, whether it be economic or foreign policy. Rubio is slated to deliver his first major speech post-midterms next Friday at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention in Washington, DC.