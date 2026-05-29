Marco Rubio jumps double digits in 2028 polling as JD Vance sinks

No one has formally announced their candidacy for either Republicans or Democrats.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has jumped double digits in polling of potential 2028 Republican primary candidates as Vice President JD Vance has sunk,Speculation of early positioning by potential candidates has continued, as polling since 2025 has suggested close hypothetical contests between Vance and prominent Democrats whileduring a White House news conference earlier this month.

Responding to President Donald Trump calling the pair a"dream team," Vance said that Americans would likely unfavorably view “someone who’s barely been in one office for a year and a half angling for a job two and a half years down the road,” adding, “There are few topics I want to talk about less. ” “The President has assembled an all-star team that has achieved unprecedented success in just over one year.

No amount of crazed media speculation about Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio will deter this Administration’s mission of fighting for the American people,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung toldRubio landed 34.6 percent of the potential vote versus Vance's 35.5 percent in the latest Emerson poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in a distant third with 5.4 percent and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley won 4.6 percent.

The poll also shows that 1 percent would pick someone else and 15 percent are undecided. The survey was taken on May 24 and May 25 among 432 likely Republican primary voters and has a credibility interval of 4.7 percent. It also shows previous surveys conducted by the pollster and where Rubio, Vance, DeSantis, Haley and undecideds landed. In one taken in February, Vance had 52 percent compared to Rubio's 20 percent.

DeSantis had 6 percent and Haley garnered 3 percent. The poll noted that 11 percent were undecided. In an August survey, Vance also had 52 percent, and Rubio had 9 percent. DeSantis had 7 percent, Haley had 4 percent and 11 percent were undecided again.

“The Republican primary has shifted significantly since February, when 52% supported Vance and 20% Rubio; the potential 2028 contenders now compete evenly,” executive director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said in the poll. “Rubio has found support among Republican Primary voters over 50, who support him by a six-point margin over Vance, 41% to 35%, while Vance leads the younger Republican vote under 50, 37% to 26%.

”on Thursday that,"Rubio has clearly overshadowed Vance on the Iran war and foreign policy. And outperformed as a national leader, leaving Vance behind. And we know that Trump's effort at regime change was not a priority for Vance to say the least. It is far too early for them to declare their candidacy.

And they will be taking their cues from Trump.

" Shapiro added that" endorsement means everything here unless he falls into deep disfavor even among more of his base. With Rubio's star rising, Vance's best chance at becoming president could be the 25th Amendment with a sharply faltering or increasingly ill Trump.

" On the Democratic side, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg landed 18 percent compared to California Governor Gavin Newsom with 16 percent in Thursday's poll. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has 11 percent and former Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro garnered 10 percent apiece. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has 9 percent and 18 percent are undecided.shows Harris has 22 percent of the potential vote compared to Newsom's 21 percent, Buttigieg's 12 percent and Ocasio-Cortez's 10 percent.

Another 10 percent of respondents are unsure. On the Republican side, the poll shows Vance with 42 percent of the vote compared to Rubio's 14 percent, Donald Trump Jr.'s 10 percent and DeSantis' 8 percent. The survey notes that 13 percent are unsure.

The poll surveyed 1,012 voters in the likely electorate from April 17 to April 20, and has a 3.5 percent margin of error.taken from April 23 to April 26 shows Vance has 48 percent compared to Trump Jr.'s 18 percent and Rubio's 16 percent. DeSantis landed 9 percent, 4 percent said Tucker Carlson and 4 percent were undecided. The poll surveyed 2,745 registered voters and had a 1.87 percent margin of error.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prophet Turned Candidate: Greaney Announces 2028 Presidential RunA self-proclaimed prophet, Greaney, has announced his candidacy for the 2028 U.S. presidential election. Dressed as a wizard, he discussed his vision for American democracy and promised to restore progressive policies if elected.

Read more »

Vance's 2028 Bid Faces High-Wire Balancing ActAnalysis of the political obstacles Vice President J.D. Vance faces in a potential 2028 presidential run, including navigating the GOP's New Right base, Trump's expectations, and primary challengers.

Read more »

Marco Rubio surges in 2028 Republican presidential primary pollSecretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance are tied nationally among Republican primary voters in a May survey.

Read more »

Marco Rubio surges, Pete Buttigieg pushes past Newsom in new 2028 presidential race pollSupport for Rubio has climbed 15 percentage points since February, placing the top US diplomat within 1 point of Vance, the Emerson College survey showed.

Read more »