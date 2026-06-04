Marco Rubio drops Kanye West lyrics to describe Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon

MC Marco in the House (Foreign Affairs Committee).

once again showed his street cred in an official capacity Wednesday, this time using a Kanye West lyric to make a point about the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Secretary of State and loud-and-proud rap fan Marco Rubio once again used hip-hop lyrics in his remarks on the state of US foreign policy matters.

“This has been going on since OJ had Isotoners,” the secretary added, quoting a lyric from “Stronger,” off West’s 2007 album, “Graduation. ” “You know how long I’ve been on you? ” goes the Grammy-winning track.

“Since Prince was on Appolonia/Since OJ had Isotoners/Don’t act like I never told you. ” The Florida native has not shied away from spitting fire on other occasions, demonstrating his mastery of the genre. , Rubio said: “Every day, the Department of War lets the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran that has military capabilities.

”was adapted from the 1990 Public Enemy classic “Welcome to the Terrordome” in which Chuck D. raps: “I’ve got so much trouble on my mind/Refuse to lose/Here’s your ticket/Hear the drummer get wicked. ”Rubio characterized Iran’s leadership as “Insane in the Brain” — a direct reference to the 1993 Cypress Hill song of the same name — and warned that the Islamic Republic should “check themselves before they wreck themselves,” channeling rapper and actor Ice Cube’s 1992 hit “Check Yo Self.

”Rubio used West’s lyrics in reference to the ongoing war between Israel and Lebanon that has raged since March. After Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces Jan. 3, Rubio cribbed from the The Notorious B.I. G’s “Juicy” when he warned foreign adversaries not to doubt the Trump administration’s aggressive intentions: “If you don’t know, now you know.

”In the same interview, the then-Florida senator shared his love for both Long Island-rooted Public Enemy and West Coast rap, heralding Tupac Shakur’s seminal “All Eyez On Me” as “One of the greatest rap albums ever. ” A State Department spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry about whether Rubio would take requests for his next drop.

Secretary of State and loud-and-proud rap fan Marco Rubio once again used hip-hop lyrics in his remarks on the state of US foreign policy matters.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News Hezbollah Israel Kanye West Marco Rubio Middle East Public Enemy Rap Secretary Of State State Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fact-checking Rubio at Senate Foreign Relations CommitteeWe fact-checked Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Read more »

Kanye West Draws Over 100,000 to Istanbul Concert Despite Antisemitism BansKanye West performed in Istanbul to over 100,000 fans, his first European show in a decade, amid global backlash over antisemitic remarks and previous concert cancellations.

Read more »

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Testifies on Afghan ResettlementUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on Afghan resettlement efforts, amid criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups over the administration's handling of Afghan allies.

Read more »

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assesses Russian invasion of UkraineUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assessed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, praising Ukraine's bravery and effectiveness in fighting against Russia. He also noted that the Russian sIde is suffering more deaths than casualties on the battlefield, making the invasion a strategic disaster for them.

Read more »