Marco Rubio Defends Donald Trump's Sleepiness, Gets Called Out

Marco Rubio attempts to defend Donald Trump's behavior of appearing to doze off during White House meetings, but his defense backfires when a video of Trump sleeping is shown on the House floor.

Marco Rubio is making headlines for attempting to defend Donald Trump . Surprise, surprise — it totally backfired. As most people know, it isn't uncommon to see images of Trump appearing to doze off during White House meetings...

Well, in a , Rubio was questioned on the House floor about Trump appearing to struggle with staying awake during meetings, and things got awkward rather quickly. Rep. Ted Lieu said to Rubio,"You have been at multiple meetings with President Trump. In a moment, I'm gonna show you a video of one of these meetings.

It is from last December. It's a cabinet meeting. I'm gonna ask you to focus on President Trump, and you will see that he is sleeping while you're talking. Please show the video.

"As the video begins, Trump is seen slumped over, eyes closed, next to Rubio, who is enthusiastically speaking about foreign aid. "Secretary Rubio, have you been at more than one meeting where President Trump has fallen asleep? " Lieu asked.

The White House / Via"On the contrary, the guy doesn't sleep, which is a big problem because he calls me at two in the morning, he calls me at five in the morning, and you know, I like to sleep a little bit... I don't know what you're talking about," Rubio continued.

"Secretary Rubio," Lieu interrupted,"I'm gonna show you in a moment a video that shows you just lied to Congress. So, this is a video of a cabinet meeting literally from last month, where Donald Trump is sleeping while you're talking. Please show this video.

"In the second video, Trump is sitting back in his chair, eyes closed, as Rubio speaks. "You are literally talking about issues of war and peace, and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you," Lieu said. "If Donald Trump cannot stay awake at these important meetings where the cameras are rolling. Imagine what he's like when the cameras are not there.

"@atrupar / @Mayoisspicyy / The White House / Via"This so fucking embarrassing on every level. ""it’s the fact that he sees the video and then denies it saying 'no he’s not . ' they don’t even care that we have receipts. they’ll lie their way through the questions so they can collect their sell out paycheck. "@ShaunPinnerUA / Via





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