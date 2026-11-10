Marco Rubio Calls Iranian Authorities 'Lunatics' as G7 Agrees to Continue Devastating Sanctions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio branded Iranian leaders as lunatics while outlining continued economic sanctions against Tehran at a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a blistering assessment of the geopolitical crisis involving Iran during a high-level diplomatic gathering in Paris on Tuesday. Speaking directly to foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, Rubio explicitly referred to the Iran ian authorities as lunatics. This aggressive rhetoric accompanied a detailed briefing on the United States strategy for maintaining pressure on Tehran without resorting to immediate military escalation. The remarks underscored the high stakes and emotional intensity of the current diplomatic standoff.

The core of Rubio's message to his G7 counterparts was that the United States possesses multiple strategic options beyond either resuming active warfare or capitulating to demands that Washington deems unacceptable. He emphasized that the current policy framework, which relies heavily on severe economic sanctions, is effectively functioning. Rubio stated that these measures are successfully limiting the financial capabilities of Tehran, thereby restricting the Iranian government's ability to fund regional proxy groups and broader destabilizing activities across the Middle East. Diplomats present noted that Rubio was adamant that the US would continue to impose devastating economic operating costs on Iran until the regime alters its behavior and engages in good faith negotiations.

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The diplomatic dialogue took place during a meeting of foreign ministers in Paris, attended by representatives from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union. The session occurred against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, yet Rubio sought to unify the allied nations around a unified front of economic coercion. Four G7 diplomats confirmed the severity of Rubio's language, with two specifically quoting him as calling Iranian leaders lunatics. One diplomat stated that Rubio emphasized the continuation of these devastating economic operating costs as the primary tool for coercion.

Rubio's comments arrived just one day after US President Donald Trump announced a decision to temporarily halt new military strikes against Iran. This pause in hostilities follows direct appeals from regional powers, most notably after Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks with Trump in Washington. Trump also confirmed plans to keep a naval blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz in place for the time being. This strategic pause aims to de-escalate immediate violence while maintaining significant pressure through maritime and economic channels.

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Following his discussions in the US capital, the Qatari leader made an unscheduled stop in Paris to meet with European ministers and Saudi officials. Sheikh Mohammed expressed cautious optimism that a diplomatic resolution to the crisis remains viable, aiming to prevent further escalation of the conflict through continued dialogue. According to two European diplomats, Sheikh Mohammed believes a diplomatic solution to the crisis is still possible rather than a further escalation of the conflict. His presence at the G7 meeting highlighted the crucial role of regional intermediaries in attempting to bridge the divide between the US and Iran.

While the diplomatic front appears unified among G7 allies, reports indicate significant internal divisions within the Trump administration regarding the path forward. Key advisers such as Rubio, newly installed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent strongly support the policy of maintaining intense economic pressure on Iran. In contrast, Vice President JD Vance has voiced strong opposition to the ongoing military involvement, blaming Republican losses in last week's midterm elections on the Iran war. Vance is reportedly pushing for a negotiated deal, though President Trump currently believes that a tenable agreement with Tehran is not possible under existing conditions.

The immediate future of US policy appears to favor a sustained campaign of economic warfare rather than direct military confrontation. As the G7 ministers conclude their meetings in Paris, the coordinated effort to isolate Iran financially will likely intensify. The administration is signaling that until Iranian authorities cease their regional proxy funding and agree to terms acceptable to Washington, the devastating economic costs will remain in place. This strategy aims to coerce a change in behavior without triggering a broader regional war, despite the sharp diplomatic language used by top officials like Rubio.

The decision to hold off on new military strikes while continuing economic sanctions represents a delicate balancing act for the White House. President Trump's pause in hostilities comes amid reports of Iranian threats, which previously prompted the US to move aircraft from a second UK airbase. The combination of diplomatic isolation, economic strangulation, and a limited military pause suggests that the administration is testing the limits of Iranian resilience. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this pressure campaign can force Tehran back to the negotiating table or if it will lead to a renewed cycle of violence.

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G7 nations have largely aligned with the US position, recognizing that a military solution alone is insufficient to address the long-term threat posed by Iranian proxy networks. The unity displayed in Paris signals a collective resolve to sustain the economic burden on Tehran. However, the internal disagreements within the US administration, particularly involving Vice President Vance, introduce a element of uncertainty. The White House must navigate these internal divisions while managing the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. The stakes are high, as miscalculation could quickly reverse the current pause in hostilities.