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Marchment lifts Sharks to shootout win over Mammoth

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Marchment lifts Sharks to shootout win over Mammoth
Nhl · San-Jose-Sharks · Utah-Mammoth
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- Mason Marchment flicked in a wrist shot in the fifth round of a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 6-5 win over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night.

Jones tipped in the puck off a pass from Yamamoto on a breakaway to put Utah on the board at 2:15 of the first. The Mammoth made it 2-0 at 8:53 of the first on Sergachev's power play goal.

Toffoli countered with a close-range power play goal to help San Jose cut the deficit in half with 8:25 left in the first. Jones scored his second goal just 1:05 later to restore Utah's two-goal lead. The Sharks erased the deficit in the second. Another power play goal at 3:07 of the second, this time from Gaudette, drew San Jose within one again.

Also readSan Jose Sharks shake up power play units amid extended slump

Ostapchuk tied the game just six seconds later after winning a faceoff againstSan Jose equalized on Pohlkamp's goal at 5:23 of the third, setting the stage for Orlov's go-ahead goal on a long-distance slap shot with 5:43 left. Hayton forced overtime after tipping in the puck on a power play with 3:38 remaining.

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Nhl San-Jose-Sharks Utah-Mammoth 20041413

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