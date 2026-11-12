Marchioness of Bath Stars at Tusk Conservation Awards

Emma Thynn attends the Prince of Wales Tusk Conservation Awards at London's Raffles Hotel, highlighting Longleat estate's conservation efforts and addressing comparisons to Meghan Markle.

The Marchioness of Bath, Emma Thynn, made a striking appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards held at The Raffles Hotel in central London on Wednesday night. The 40-year-old aristocrat arrived alongside her husband, Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, 52, for the prestigious annual event organized by the Prince of Wales. Thynn captivated attendees in a distinctive zebra-striped strappy gown, setting a glamorous tone for the evening which honored top conservationists working to protect endangered African wildlife. The event drew significant attention from royal observers, particularly given the recent surge in media comparisons between Thynn and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Conservation Leadership At Longleat Estate

Thynn, who serves as a Tusk Ambassador, emphasized the deep integration of conservation into the identity of her family home, Longleat Estate in Wiltshire. She stated that protecting the natural world is not merely an activity for the estate but a core component of its existence. The 40-acre site is home to more than 120 rare, vulnerable, and critically endangered species, serving as a constant reminder of the responsibility to safeguard biodiversity. Thynn noted that the awards ceremony was both a celebration of past achievements and a statement of future commitment, especially as wildlife faces unprecedented global challenges.

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Royal Attendees And Star-Studded Support

The evening featured a high-profile gathering of royal family members and celebrities supporting the cause. The future king, Prince William, 44, arrived in a classic black tuxedo to present awards to inspiring figures from Africa. He was joined by his cousin, Zara Tindall, 45, who wore a radiant navy dress. Princess Anne's daughter mingled with Princess Diana's twin nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, both 34. The presence of these prominent figures underscored the continued royal commitment to environmental protection and the global reputation of the Tusk charity.

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Public Comparisons To Meghan Markle

Media scrutiny has frequently drawn parallels between Thynn and Meghan Markle, 45, citing similarities in their lifestyle brands and homemade jam production. Recent episodes of the reality show "Ladies Of London: The New Reign" reignited these comparisons, with designer Lottie Kane suggesting that Markle attempts to claim the title of the first black woman married into an aristocratic family, a distinction Kane attributed to Thynn. Thynn, who is of mixed Nigerian and English heritage, acknowledged being the only woman of color in her specific position within the aristocracy while refusing to comment directly on claims of copying during a previous interview with the Daily Mail.

Financial Impact And Future Initiatives

Thynn and her husband played a pivotal role in supporting the charity through a gala hosted at Longleat in September. The event successfully raised more than £100,000 for the Wiltshire-based organization, marking over two decades of collaboration between the estate and Tusk. Thynn described the work of such organizations as vital for ensuring that future generations inherit a world where magnificent animals not only survive but thrive. Her involvement extends beyond financial support, as she regularly attends events and actively promotes the critical work done to protect endangered species across the continent.