Marchioness of Bath and Royal Family Honour Conservation at Tusk Awards

Emma Thynn and Prince William gathered at London's Raffles Hotel for the Tusk Conservation Awards, celebrating wildlife protection and honoring key activists with royal support.

The Marchioness of Bath, Emma Thynn, attended the Prince of Wales' annual Tusk Conservation Awards last night at The Raffles Hotel in London. She posed alongside Zara Tindall, the niece of King Charles III, for photographers on the red carpet. The event honored African conservationists for their efforts to protect endangered wildlife.

Royal Support For Wildlife Protection

The future king, Prince William, arrived at the ceremony in central London wearing a black tuxedo. He was joined by Princess Anne's daughter Zara, who wore a navy dress. Princess Diana's twin nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, both aged 34, also attended the star-studded occasion.

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The awards recognize inspiring conservationists across Africa. This year's gathering highlighted the critical work needed to safeguard endangered species. The presence of multiple senior royals underscored the importance of the charity's mission.

Longleat And Tusk Partnership Details

Emma Thynn serves as a Tusk Ambassador and has long supported the Wiltshire-based charity. She and her husband, Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, aged 52, hosted a gala for the organization in September. That event raised more than £100,000 for their cause.

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Emma spoke to the estate's website about the significance of the work. She stated that conservation is part of who Longleat is, not just what they do. The estate is home to more than 120 rare, vulnerable, and critically endangered species. She described the evening as a statement of shared commitment for the future.

The gala marked more than two decades of collaboration between Longleat and Tusk. Emma emphasized that wildlife faces unprecedented challenges today. She believes organizations like Tusk are vital to ensuring future generations inherit a thriving natural world.

Public Comparisons To Meghan Markle

Emma's appearance sparked discussion among royal fans due to comparisons with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, aged 45, has been accused of copying the Marchioness in the past. Both women have lifestyle brands and produce homemade jam from their respective estates.

Viewers noted similarities between Meghan's 2025 Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' and Emma's YouTube cooking show 'Emma's Kitchen'. These parallels have been a topic of interest in media coverage for years.

Designers and reality TV stars have also drawn connections. Lottie Kane mentioned on 'Ladies Of London: The New Reign' that Emma was the first black woman married into an aristocratic family. Emma has acknowledged being of mixed heritage, half-Nigerian and half-English.

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She became the Marchioness of Bath after her father-in-law, Alexander Thynn, died in 2020. She previously noted that the press commented heavily on her becoming the first woman of colour to hold this title. She remains the only woman of colour in this position to this day.

Social Connections And Future Steps

Emma maintains close friendships with high-profile figures in entertainment. She is a close friend of Serena Williams and the late Edward Enninful. The former Vogue editor was once thought to be a close friend of Meghan Markle before reports of a rift.

Emma attended the Met Gala earlier this year with Serena and Edward. She also attended the King's Trust Gala in New York with Edward Enninful. During that trip, she greeted King Charles on his US tour. These connections highlight her continued presence in both royal and international social circles.

When asked about comparisons to Meghan, Emma previously told the Daily Mail to make 'No comment'. She has also stated she does not presume to compare herself to Meghan. She emphasized that Meghan broke new ground by marrying into the Royal Family. She noted that Meghan has been embraced by the Royal Family and Britain.