The cancellation is creating logistical nightmares for participants like the Marching Illini —one of only 10 bands selected to participate in the event watched by millions.

The Illini marching band was one of only 10 bands selected to play in the Macy's parade on Thanksgiving — a huge accomplishment. Now university leaders are trying to determine if they will even stay to play in the parade as weather forced it to be moved to Saturday.

The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day balloons are grounded until Saturday, with weather causing the postponement of the 100th annual parade for the first time ever. The cancellation is creating logistical nightmares for participants like the Marching Illini —one of only 10 bands selected to participate in the event watched by millions.

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"Things were going great up until this afternoon," said Marching Illini director Barry Houser. "Like I said, no one had this on their bingo card. Macy's typically does not cancel this type of thing.