Marcel Reed Faces a South Carolina Defense That Could Punish His Worst Habits

The Gamecocks have found their defensive footing during a three-game winning streak, presenting another uncomfortable test for Texas A&M's struggling quarterbac

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectagainst Alabama ended up in the wrong hands. The first became a touchdown for the Crimson Tide, and the second gave them another possession before Texas A&M had much chance to settle into the game.

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Meanwhile, South Carolina has spent the past three games showing what happens to offenses that make those kinds of mistakes. The Gamecocks have beaten Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma, andOct 31, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White has a unit built around a physical front and coverage that demands quick decisions. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel described the Gamecocks as playing plenty of “match coverage,” with safeties supporting the run and athletic edge rushers creating problems on passing downs. Dylan Stewart is the most obvious concern.

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He forced two fumbles against Florida, which committed three turnovers in a 38-19 loss to the Gamecocks. Tennessee managed just 136 passing yards against South Carolina the following game, while Oklahoma accumulated only 118 total yards through three quarters this past weekend. The defense isn’t impenetrable. Tennessee rushed for 184 yards, and Oklahoma eventually found some offensive success.

But the Gamecocks have spent long stretches making opposing quarterbacks miserable. Reed has been vulnerable when that happens. He completed just six of 20 passes under pressure through his first two games, and Reed acknowledged missing routine throws he described as “layups. ” That statistic is from earlier in the season, but the trend has continued throughout the rest of the season.

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There’s a difference between an aggressive throw and one that should never leave the quarterback’s hand. Against Alabama, Reed’s opening interception came when Dijon Lee Jr. jumped a short pass intended for KJ Edwards.

His second was deflected into another defender’s hands. Those weren’t identical mistakes, but they illustrate how quickly possessions disappear when the quarterback fails to account for defenders. Reed has completed just 56.8% of his passes this season, throwing eight touchdowns against eight interceptions. Too often, open receivers have been missed while dangerous throws have given opponents opportunities they shouldn’t have received.

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Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has said that the team’s linebackers have improved in coverage, making Reed’s decisions underneath especially important. He needs to recognize the coverage, deliver the routine completions, and resist forcing throws when his protection breaks down. Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025.

In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.