Marc Jacobs's Ziegfeld Theatre Extravaganza: A Fashion Fable

Vogue Runway revisits Marc Jacobs's unforgettable spring 2016 show held at the historic Ziegfeld Theatre in New York, a theatrical spectacle that redefined fashion presentations. The article recounts the atmosphere of anticipation and excitement surrounding the event, with details about the location, the attendees, and the collection itself.

Editor’s Note: In honor of Vogue Runway’s 10th anniversary, our writers are penning odes to the most memorable spring 2016 shows. Today: Marc Jacobs ’s Ziegfeld Theatre extravaganza. Anticipation, suspense, and (when he was late, as he often was back in the old days before he became the promptest designer in the business) impatience— Marc Jacobs could stir up feelings like no one else on the New York calendar.

It never hurt that he held the week-closing spot, rendering everything else a mere prelude. Even still, this Marc Jacobs show stands apart. Instead of the Lexington Avenue Armory, his show venue going back to the 1990s, we were at the Ziegfeld, one of the last single-screen theaters standing in New York. Befitting the location, there was popcorn and fountain drinks, cigarette girls dispensing candy, show merch in the form of souvenir T-shirts, and even Playbills. Before the Ziegfeld movie palace, there was another Ziegfeld, a playhouse famous for its musicals, the most famous of all being Show Boat. It will surprise you not at all to learn that there was no little showboating this September evening in 2015. Outside, the marquee announced “Marc Jacobs: One Night Only!” and a red carpet stretched halfway down the block, lined with curious locals and tourists alike, who really were in for the evening of their lives. Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Alek Wek numbered among his models, and they worked the carpet while inside the invited audience watched the goings-on on the Ziegfeld’s legendarily big screen. This was a good half decade before Balenciaga’s Demna did something similar at his Simpsons show in Paris, by the way, but only Jacobs had the Brian Newman Orchestra. The collection was really something too. A red-white-and-blue ode to Times Square, the movies, America itself, with Maria Callas as Medea singing on an opera cape, Janet Leigh doing her Psycho screech on a pantsuit, and a Fiorucci angel alighting on a lacy slip dress. There were movie usher suits trimmed with gold braid, Letterman jackets festooned with pins, and kitschy flag tees. Beth Ditto herself sashayed down the runway in a 1930s Jean Harlow gown. “That’s entertainment baby,” Jacobs pronounced after the show, and, boy, did we have fun. We’ve seen many shows in the decade since that have blended fashion and spectacle, but Jacobs wrote the playbook. I still have the T-shirt. It’s holey and hanging on by a thread, but I’ll always have my memories





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marc Jacobs Fashion Show Ziegfeld Theatre Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week Fashion Spectacle Vintage Inspiration American Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sofia Coppola Turns Her Lens on Marc Jacobs for Her First Documentary, 'Marc by Sofia'The longtime friends and frequent collaborators are set to debut 'Marc by Sofia' at the Venice Film Festival.

Read more »

Sofia Coppola Will Direct a Documentary About Marc Jacobs: Marc by SofiaFashion’s favorite duo is getting the film treatment

Read more »

Marc Jacobs Offering Hand-painted Pet Portraits in the HamptonsAs part of the 'Bark Jacobs' program, Zac Crawford and another artist will be serving up pet portraits for shoppers in a Hamptons pop-up shop.

Read more »

Marc Jacobs on the Block as LVMH Looks for $1BVMH reportedly seeks to sell Marc Jacobs for $1B, attracting interest from Authentic Brands, WHP Global, and Bluestar Alliance amid market shifts.

Read more »

Marc Jacobs Gets in on the Thin-Soled Sneaker Trend With New Styles Available NowMarc Jacobs just launched a new slim-soled shoe, the 72 Spring Sneaker. Find more details about the on-trend model here.

Read more »

Marc Jacobs embraces joy for fall/winter 2025The U.S. fashion label is collaborating with the art world for a whimsical editorial.

Read more »