Marc Fogel Freed From Russian Prison After Three Years

American school teacher Marc Fogel was released from a Russian prison after spending three years on drug charges. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, a close associate of former President Trump, played a key role in securing Fogel's freedom through negotiations with Russian authorities. The White House confirmed the exchange, stating that Russian national Alexander Vinnik, convicted of money laundering, was released in return for Fogel.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff embarked on a trip to Russia to negotiate the potential release of American school teacher Marc Fogel . Witkoff, a longtime associate of former President Donald Trump , revealed on Fox News' 'Hannity' that a mediator acting as an intermediary between the United States and Russia government had presented an opportunity to bring Fogel home.

The plan was deemed 'credible' and 'actionable' by President Trump and his Cabinet members, including national security advisor Mike Waltz and CIA director John Ratcliffe.Witkoff acknowledged on Hannity that while he and his team believed they had a 'very, very good chance' of Fogel's return, there were still some undisclosed details. He emphasized the strength of the opportunity and the hope for a positive outcome. Fogel was released on Tuesday after spending roughly three years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Notably, he was not part of the August 2024 mass prisoner swap between the United States and Russia that saw the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Marine veteran Paul Whelan. The White House announced that Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who had pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy the previous year, would be released in exchange for Fogel. Witkoff declined to comment on whether he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip. Upon his return, Fogel met with Trump at the White House, draped in an American flag. He expressed gratitude, referring to the president and his team as 'heroes' for securing his release. Witkoff, who described Fogel as 'courageous', stated his intention to stay in touch with him and continue to support him





