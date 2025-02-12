Marc Fogel, Freed American Hostage, Returns Home After 3 Years in Russia

Marc Fogel, an American history teacher detained in Russia for over three years, is finally back home in the U.S. after being released following negotiations with the Trump administration. He was arrested in 2021 for possession of what his family says was medically prescribed marijuana.

Marc Fogel , an American citizen who had been detained in Russia since 2021, returned to the United States on Tuesday. Fogel, a history teacher employed at the Anglo-American School of Moscow, was released from Russia n custody following negotiations with the Trump administration. He had been sentenced to 14 years in prison after his arrest in August 2021 at a Russia n airport for possession of what his family claimed was medically prescribed marijuana. Upon his arrival in the U.S.

, Fogel was greeted with jubilation, seen in a White House posted image smiling and raising his fist while wrapped in an American flag as he disembarked the plane. The White House celebrated his return on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, 'MARC FOGEL IS BACK!!! PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!!' Fogel, hailing from Pennsylvania, subsequently met with President Donald Trump at the White House. During the meeting, Fogel expressed his gratitude to Trump, calling him a hero for securing his release. 'I want you to know that I am not a hero in this at all. And President Trump is a hero,' Fogel remarked. He further praised the efforts of diplomatic personnel, senators, and representatives who played a role in his repatriation, deeming them heroes.Fogel's family released a statement expressing their immense relief and gratitude for his return after over three years of detention. They lauded President Trump's unwavering leadership, stating that thanks to him, Marc would soon be back on American soil, free where he belongs. They acknowledged the ordeal they had endured as the darkest and most painful period of their lives, but expressed hope for healing and a brighter future. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Updates to this story can be found on FOXNews.com





