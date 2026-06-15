Marc Cucurella’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Real Madrid

The Spain international saw a switch to the Bernabéu accelerate rapidly this weekend.

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of left back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. The Spain international had been heavily linked with both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, but Real Madrid’s interest emerged on Sunday and a whirlwind 24 hours has now seen a switch to the Bernabéu finalized.

, the vast majority of which is guaranteed, for the 27-year-old, who has signed a six-year contract with José Mourinho’s side.

“Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements,” aCucurella’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Real Madrid24The No. 3 shirt was not available for Cucurella when he joined Chelsea, where it was already worn by Marcos Alonso, so he tookfor his debut season. However, when the 3 became available again, he quickly made the change, wearing that shirt for his last three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

It stands to reason that Cucurella would want the 3 shirt again in Madrid, but that number is currently worn by Éder Militão, who took that shirt for the 2019–20 season. Complicating matters for Cucurella are La Liga’s number rules, which state all senior players must wear between 1 and 25, while 1, 13 and 25 are reserved for goalkeepers.

As a result, there is no option to take the 32 shirt he wore during his first season at Chelsea. The 24 is also already taken by Dean Huijsen, meaning Cucurella is likely to have to find himself a new shirt number. Eduardo Camavinga is one of many tipped to leave Real Madrid.

| Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Clearly, there are not many options for Cucurella at the minute, particularly with Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries both needing numbers as well. However, that situation could change.players are facing uncertain futures this summer, and their departures would free up plenty more shirts for the new recruits to wear. Madrid may also choose to try and offload one of the three senior left backs already on the books.

Álvaro Carreras wears, and it seems as though one of those two will be ushered out for Cucurella. Ferland Mendy, who holds theREAD THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FCTom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University.

He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.





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