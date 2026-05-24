Louise Crabtree, a senior executive, sued Marc Bandemer, a company director, for sexual harassment, which resulted in her being awarded £99,214 in compensation. After not receiving all her fees, she took actions against him, which led to his declaration of bankruptcy, making him bankrupt.

A company director , Marc Bandemer , has been declared bankrupt by a court in England after a campaign led by a female executive, Louise Crabtree , resulted in her successfully suing him for £100,000 for sexual harassment.

The comprehensive campaign involved degrading sexist comments, being called 'candy toes' and being informed that the female executive was 'gorgeous' by Bandemer, who openly called her his 'second wife'. While Mr. Bandemer accepted liability and made partial payment, Louise Crabtree felt it was not sufficient and she initiated insolvency proceedings against him, which were successful, resulting in his bankruptcy





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Declaration Of Bankruptcy Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Discrimination Bandemer Marc Bandemer Louise Crabtree Company Director Company Executive Concatenation Proceedings Salary Issues Harassment Emotionally And Physically Damaged Crabtree Salary Psychological Impact Abuse Rehabilitation Bankruptcy Proceedings

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Marc Bandemer Declared Bankrupt After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit by Louise CrabtreeLouise Crabtree, a senior executive, sued Marc Bandemer, a company director, for sexual harassment, which resulted in her being awarded £99,214 in compensation. After not receiving all her fees, she took actions against him, which led to his declaration of bankruptcy, making him bankrupt.

Read more »

Marc Bandemer Declared Bankrupt After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit by Louise CrabtreeLouise Crabtree, a senior executive, sued Marc Bandemer, a company director, for sexual harassment, which resulted in her being awarded £99,214 in compensation. After not receiving all her fees, she took actions against him, which led to his declaration of bankruptcy, making him bankrupt.

Read more »