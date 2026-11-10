Marc Asch to Leave Ripple Prime at End of 2026; Noel Kimmel to Lead Brokerage

Marc Asch, founder of Ripple Prime, will leave the company at the end of 2026, and senior vice president Noel Kimmel will lead its institutional brokerage business.

Marc Asch, founder of Hidden Road and head of Ripple Prime, will leave the company at the end of 2026. Senior vice president Noel Kimmel has been appointed to lead the institutional brokerage business. The news was reported by CoinDesk, which said Asch is stepping down from the company by the end of 2026, as Ripple Prime continues to expand its institutional offering.

The leadership change comes after Ripple Prime was officially introduced following Ripple's acquisition of Hidden Road in October 2025. Ripple bought the firm for $1.25 billion and rebranded it as Ripple Prime. The transition moves a prime brokerage platform built for institutional clients under the Ripple name.

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Ripple Prime Leadership Transition Details

Marc Asch will step down at the end of 2026, and Noel Kimmel will take over leadership of the institutional brokerage business. Kimmel holds the title of senior vice president at the company, and the appointment places him in charge of the unit that serves institutional clients.

Asch founded Hidden Road in 2018 as a prime brokerage for institutional clients. Before launching the firm, Asch worked at SAC Capital. That background helped shape the platform that Ripple later acquired and rebranded as Ripple Prime.

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The reporting cited the stated timeline of the departure, which is the end of 2026. The source material does not provide further details on the reasons for the move or on any changes to the brokerage's structure beyond the appointment of Kimmel.

Ripple Acquisitions Behind the Prime Brokerage Business

Ripple completed the $1.25 billion acquisition of Hidden Road in October 2025, which became the foundation of Ripple Prime. Ripple Prime focuses on institutional investment across several asset classes, including digital assets.

Through Ripple Prime, the company also created new exposure to its native stablecoin, RLUSD. This gives institutional clients a channel to access the stablecoin within the prime brokerage platform.

In the same period, Ripple completed another acquisition valued at $1 billion, buying the stablecoin platform GTreasury. The deal added to what the company describes as its renewed financial ecosystem, alongside the Ripple Prime business.

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Industry Recognition and Sector Context

The Hedgeweek US Awards is an annual event that honors and recognizes companies for their efficiency and contributions across several categories. The categories named in the source include custody, trading infrastructure, blockchain technology, compliance, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The awards framework shows how institutional finance is being judged across custody, trading, compliance, and DeFi. For readers tracking Ripple Prime, the sector categories help frame where prime brokerage and stablecoin services fit within the wider market.