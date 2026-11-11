Marbury Middle School Expands Music Programs Under Long‑Term Director

Marbury Middle School's band and choir programs grow to 120 students, led by sixth‑year director Sean Handerhan, with new holiday performances and community support highlighted.

Marbury Middle School in Alabama has added more than 30 music students to its performing arts roster, a rise that has been guided by band‑and‑choir teacher Sean Handerhan, who marks his sixth year at the school and ninth year of instruction overall.

Director's Background Shapes New Growth

Handerhan, a native of Fultondale in Jefferson County, earned his college degree at Huntingdon College before embarking on a teaching career that began with a passion for playing the tuba.

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After graduating, he settled in the Marbury region and became the school's first permanent band director. He recalls expressing a desire to lead a program from the start and notes that the opportunity has come fully realized. "I always wanted to be a band director, and now I can introduce students to music and help prepare them for opportunities beyond middle school," he said.

Program Expansion Reaches 120 Students

Following Handerhan's arrival, the music program has expanded to 120 students, split into four primary ensembles. Beginning band accommodates students in their first year of instruction, while concert band is designated for second‑year players and symphonic band, typically for those in their third year.

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The addition of a choir has opened another avenue for participation, allowing students to experience vocal performance alongside instrumental groups. Handerhan notes that providing separate tracks helps students develop skills at a pace appropriate to their experience level, while the choir offers an alternative for those who prefer singing.

Holiday Concerts Highlight Commitment Beyond School Hours

With an upcoming holiday concert schedule, students are already rehearsing traditional Christmas music. Handerhan explains that "it takes a lot of work outside of here and at home, and a lot of dedication." He emphasizes that practice sessions extend beyond the classroom, requiring both students and parents to commit to evening and weekend rehearsals.

Leonor, a fourth‑year concert band member, reports that the extra rehearsal time has sharpened his performance skills and fostered teamwork among peers. "We're learning to play together as a unit, and the final concert is the culmination of months of practice," she said.

Community Support Sustains the Program's Future

Handerhan underlines the role of community involvement in sustaining the growth of Marbury's music department. "It's a small community but it's a very supportive community," he told local reporters, crediting volunteers who assist with instruments, maintenance, and event logistics.

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Local families have also contributed to the "Cheer for Music" fundraiser, which supplies new sheet music and brass instruments for the next academic year. School administrators have noted an increase in enrollment specifically for the music program, citing the quality of instruction and the welcoming atmosphere created by Handerhan.

Looking ahead, the program plans to introduce a second holiday concert for the spring semester, and Handerhan is hopeful that some students will advance to the Marbury High School's acclaimed music program after graduation. He believes the foundation built at the middle school level provides students with the necessary skills and confidence to pursue advanced studies in music.