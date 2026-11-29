Here's what most plans don’t tell you.

because crossing a finish line is insanely fun and highly rewarding. However, I always found training for them to be nerve-racking. A training plan is necessary for this kind of distance, and while it helps with structuring my schedule and blending time to run with a full-time job and family, it has also always created a lot of distress for me.

, I’d look at the 16 weeks ahead of me and full-on panic that there is no way I can possibly run 16 miles in Week 9 or hit the prescribed pace in Week 12. Instead of enjoying the process, I’d constantly worry about futureearlier that year, and while chatting about which gels we love and which ones we can’t stomach, we became pals. So when I decided to get expert help, I called Ashley.

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We talked through my past struggles. She listened intently to me, made some notes, and then told me about her coaching process, which includes giving her athletes training plans one week at a time. Every weekend, Ashley and I would talk through my schedule for the week ahead, and she would plan my runs.