Marathon Petroleum Sells Two Midwest Refineries to CVR Energy for $4.2 Billion

Marathon Petroleum agrees to sell its St. Paul Park and Mandan refineries to Carl Icahn-controlled CVR Energy, with closing expected at year-end.

Marathon Petroleum has agreed to sell two Midwest refineries, St. Paul Park in Minnesota and Mandan in North Dakota, to CVR Energy, the company controlled by investor Carl Icahn, for $4.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close at year-end. Marathon Petroleum is redirecting capital toward the Gulf Coast at a time when refining margins have more than doubled from a year earlier.

The two plants together process 177,000 barrels per day and come with a marketing business that supplies up to 590 branded retail sites. Marathon Petroleum will receive $3.45 billion of the proceeds, while its midstream affiliate MPLX takes $750 million for a pipeline interest, storage and three terminals.

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How the Marathon Petroleum Refinery Sale Is Structured

Marathon Petroleum will receive $3.45 billion of the $4.2 billion total, and MPLX will collect $750 million tied to a pipeline interest, storage assets and three terminals. The split shows that the sale covers both refining and logistics assets rather than the refineries alone.

On the CVR Energy side, Trafigura is contributing $800 million in equity and will become the sole crude supplier to both plants. Secured debt of $2.5 billion and $500 million from Carl Icahn cover most of the remaining financing.

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After the acquisition, CVR Energy's crude capacity will rise 85% to approximately 384,000 barrels per day. The two plants add 177,000 barrels per day to that total.

Why Marathon Petroleum Is Selling Now

Marathon Petroleum is selling while refining economics are strong. Its third-quarter refining margin reached $45.70 per barrel, compared with $17.60 a year earlier, as war damage in the Gulf and Russia widened the spread between crude costs and refined product prices.

The company's refineries ran at 100% utilization, and its adjusted earnings came in at $26.93 per share. Marathon Petroleum also returned $3.3 billion to shareholders, raised its dividend 10% and lifted its buyback authority to $8.1 billion.

Marathon Petroleum's stated direction is to redirect capital to the Gulf Coast, where export access and scale offer stronger long-term margins. Commentary on the deal argues that the company is selling into strength, locking in a premium valuation for assets that may not command the same price once margins normalize.

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What CVR Energy Gains and Risks

CVR Energy gains scale and a built-in supply chain from the acquisition. Trafigura's role as sole crude supplier reduces CVR Energy's crude sourcing risk, but it also concentrates the supply relationship with a single trading house.

The same commentary notes that CVR Energy takes on the operational and market risk of two plants whose profitability is tightly linked to the margin environment that made them attractive to sell. The plants still rely on a handful of crude sources and regional product markets.

If disrupted supply normalizes, margins are expected to compress, and inland refineries that depend on regional crude logistics and limited export access could look less attractive. The deal also concentrates ownership of Midwest refining capacity in fewer hands.