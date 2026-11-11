Mara, Phoenix Star in Gentle Monster‑Google Eyewear Launch in New York

Actress Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix kick off Gentle Monster's new Google‑powered eyewear campaign in New York, showcasing a short film set in a mysterious hotel.

On Tuesday night in New York City, actress Rooney Mara and her fiancé Joaquin Phoenix attended the launch of Gentle Monster's new intelligence eyewear experience in partnership with Google. The event, held at a downtown venue, featured an immersive short film starring Phoenix that explores a mysterious hotel where the sunglasses act as a communication tool.

Launch Event Highlights

Attendees were treated to a showcase where Phoenix navigates a surreal hotel corridor while wearing the brand's smart glasses, turning the eyewear into a key to unlock hidden conversations. The experience combine Gu's audio‑visual technology with Gentle Monster's design, allowing users to interact with the narrative in real time.

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Rooney Mara, 41, appeared in a daring black ensemble that included a sheer skirt and a sheer top that revealed a lace bra. She posed beside Phoenix, who wore a relaxed jumper, chinos and a pair of Gentle Monster glasses. The couple appeared enraptured, laughing and snapping photos inside the venue.

Public Attention and Controversy

The event drew attention partly because of the high‑profile couple's rare public appearance. Social media users noted Mara's bold fashion choices and expressed admiration for Phoenix's relaxed demeanor. Comments were largely supportive, with few observers questioning the choice of outfit or the event's purpose.

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In the same week, rumors spread about a controversial scene in the new film Bucking Fastard, in which Mara, her sister Kate, and actor Orlando Bloom star. Some online critics called the scene "weird and unethical," but the film has yet to be released. The controversy has not affected the eyewear launch, which remains focused on technology and design.

Future Plans and Personal Milestones

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have been in a committed relationship since 2016, after first meeting in 2012 on the set of Her. The pair got engaged in 2019, welcomed their first child River in 2020, and later announced a second child. Their appearance at the Gentle Monster event underscores their continued collaboration in both film and technology ventures.

The next step for Gentle Monster is to expand the intelligence eyewear program across additional retail locations before it becomes available to the public later this year. Phoenix is set to release the full short film on the brand's official channel in early October, while Mara will continue promoting the product line through live‑streamed events and social media posts.