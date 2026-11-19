MARA Holdings liquidates $3.03 billion in Bitcoin during 2026 to fund AI infrastructure and repay debt, marking a major strategic pivot for the mining giant.

MARA Holdings, the prominent cryptocurrency mining enterprise formerly known as Marathon Digital, has executed a massive divestment of its Bitcoin assets, totaling over 3 billion US dollars in sales throughout 2026. This aggressive liquidation strategy signals a fundamental shift in the corporation's financial approach, moving away from pure hoarding toward active cash accumulation. The move coincides with a broader industry trend where major miners are leveraging their digital holdings to fund diverse technological initiatives and stabilize their balance sheets against market volatility.

Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain estimates that MARA Holdings has sold a staggering 40,581 Bitcoin since the beginning of the year. These sales have generated approximately 3.03 billion US dollars for the company, calculated at an average selling price of 74,446 US dollars per coin. This volume represents a significant portion of the company's treasury and demonstrates a committed effort to convert digital assets into liquid capital for immediate corporate needs.

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According to the company's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 9, MARA sold approximately 26,984 Bitcoin for 1.9 billion US dollars during the first nine months of 2026. Following the conclusion of September, the corporation liquidated an additional 13,597 Bitcoin at an average price of roughly 81,039 US dollars. This subsequent tranche raised an extra 1.1 billion US dollars, further bolstering the company's cash reserves during the latter part of the year.

A critical component of this financial restructuring involves the reduction of corporate liabilities through the strategic use of sale proceeds. Notably, MARA utilized 750 million US dollars from its latest Bitcoin sales to fully repay specific Bitcoin-backed loans. This action successfully released 17,477 Bitcoin that had previously been pledged as collateral, thereby unlocking assets that were previously restricted from active use or sale.

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MARA has explicitly signaled its intention to continue selling Bitcoin as part of a broader shift in its corporate strategy toward artificial intelligence and financial flexibility. The company began allowing the sale of newly mined Bitcoin in 2025 before expanding this policy in 2026 to include coins already held on its balance sheet. Management has specifically identified artificial intelligence infrastructure development, upcoming convertible debt obligations, and potential share repurchases as primary reasons for building up these substantial cash reserves.

The decision to liquidate assets comes against a backdrop of declining operational revenue for the mining giant. Third-quarter revenue declined 35% year over year to 164.2 million US dollars, a significant drop from the 252.4 million US dollars recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. Despite these headwinds, the company's ability to generate billions in capital from asset sales provides a buffer that supports its diversified investment goals in high-growth technology sectors.

Recent blockchain data also highlighted a specific transfer of 366 Bitcoin, though it remains unclear whether this represents another completed sale or an internal movement of funds. Regardless of this minor transaction, the overarching trend of massive liquidation continues to define MARA Holdings' financial trajectory for the year. The corporation is actively managing its exposure to the volatile crypto market by prioritizing liquidity over long-term asset holding.

Analysts note that this strategic pivot away from pure mining operations reflects the increasing pressures faced by traditional crypto miners. As the difficulty of mining increases and profitability fluctuates, companies like MARA Holdings are adapting by diversifying their revenue streams. The focus on artificial intelligence infrastructure represents a forward-looking attempt to future-proof the business against potential downturns in the cryptocurrency sector.

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The release of 17,477 Bitcoin from collateral also changes the company's asset availability for the first time in recent years. By clearing these debts, MARA Holdings has improved its credit standing and reduced interest expenses associated with its leveraged positions. This financial housekeeping allows the company to allocate resources more efficiently toward its new strategic initiatives without the burden of immediate loan repayments.

Looking ahead, the company's reliance on Bitcoin sales to fund operations highlights the cyclical nature of the mining industry. While the initial strategy was to hold and mine, the current environment necessitates a more conservative financial posture. Shareholders and investors are now watching closely to see how effectively the company can translate this cash reserve into tangible returns from its artificial intelligence ventures.