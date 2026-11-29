It's a caricature of femininity, and a must for any woman who wants to climb the ranks in MAGA world. But there are deeper reasons the look is so in demand, experts say.

Independent journalism is powered by people. We need 31,000 supporters to contribute during our year-end campaign to keep our newsroom strong. It’s a bit uncanny valley, but you know the look when you see it: The Mar-a-Lago-faced might start with lip injections, then move to Botox to achieve that taut, almost painfully tight-looking skin.

Cheek filler to restore lost volume in the cheekbones rounds out the face. Then, it’s on to heavily contoured makeup that almost feels drag-adjacent . Some have likened Mar-a-Lago face toEric Trump poses with his wife, Lara Trump, and his brother's former fiancee, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. Some plastic surgeons suspect both women have gotten a few tweaks since President Trump came to power.

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The fact that it’s so cost-prohibitive to look this way may be part of why it’s so in demand. In an era when celebrities are increasingly transparent about, maybe the appeal of Mar-a-Lago-face isn’t so much “look how young I look,” but “look how expensive I look.