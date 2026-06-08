MAPPA's 15th Anniversary Event to Feature Updates on Anticipated Dark Fantasy Anime

MAPPA is set to host a major livestream on June 19, 2026, to celebrate its 15th anniversary, where it is widely expected to announce the continuation of a critically acclaimed dark fantasy anime series whose first season aired in 2024. The studio will also hold an exhibition in Japan.

The highly anticipated return of a critically acclaimed dark fantasy anime, whose first season aired from April to July 2024, will be a focal point of MAPPA 's upcoming 15th-anniversary celebration.

While the studio has not explicitly confirmed a third season, fans are speculating that the June 19, 2026, livestream on MAPPA's official YouTube channel will provide long-awaited updates on the series. The first season, though initially underrated, garnered praise for its intricate storytelling and has left viewers eagerly anticipating its continuation. This anticipation has grown given the extended wait past the expected timeframe.

The studio's anniversary event will showcase several upcoming and ongoing projects, with this particular series being one of the most speculated topics. In preparation for the milestone, MAPPA unveiled a new logo in March 2026 to signify the year-long celebration, which will also include a physical exhibition touring multiple cities in Japan. Separate from the production studio's announcements, the narrative of the anime itself presents a compelling sports drama with psychological undertones.

The story centers on Taro Yamada, a high school freshman passionate about baseball, who enrolls at Kotesashi High School only to discover his former idols, the legendary middle school pitcher-catcher duo Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname, are his classmates. Their arrival crushed many young players' dreams during their middle school tenure.

However, Taro's hopes of a rivalry are dashed when he learns that Kei, following a memory loss, has abandoned baseball entirely, transforming into a disengaged class clown who even persuaded Haruka to join him at the seemingly unchallenging school. Determined, Taro makes it his mission to reignite the duo's talent by recruiting them into the school's nascent baseball club, hoping to restore their lost brilliance and build a competitive team.

For international audiences, the anime is accessible for streaming on platforms including Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Apple TV. Fans of the manga source material can follow the ongoing story through the official Manga Plus app, which has published 182 chapters across 22 tankōbon volumes to date. A notable caveat for English-speaking readers is that the manga series has not yet secured an official English-language license.

The manga adheres to a consistent biweekly serialization schedule, with the next chapter slated for release on January 7, 2026. This schedule ensures a steady stream of new narrative content regardless of the anime's production timeline, allowing the story's dedicated fanbase to stay engaged with the evolving plot and character development as they await further adaptation news from MAPPA





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MAPPA Anime Third Season Anniversary Dark Fantasy Sports Drama Baseball Manga Streaming Crunchyroll

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