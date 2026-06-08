MAPPA Celebrates 15th Anniversary Amid New Game Release and Expanded Franchise Plans

MAPPA's 15th‑year milestone includes a live discussion with series staff, a new logo, a traveling exhibition, and the confirmation of the third video‑game adaptation that will cover the full storyline across multiple platforms and languages.

The critically acclaimed series created by Hajime Isayama has continued to expand its influence beyond the original manga, thanks to a succession of high‑profile productions and new merchandise launches.

After WIT Studio brought the first three seasons to the screen in 2013, the studio stepped away when it could not meet the demanding schedule required to finish the story after the manga concluded. MAPPA then took over the franchise, delivering the fourth season that covered the pivotal four‑year timeskip and adding a mix of regular and special episodes to bring the narrative to a satisfying close.

This transition preserved the series' reputation for intense storytelling and striking animation, and it set the stage for a broader array of fan‑focused events. In the gaming arena, Koei Tecmo America and its Omega Force development team have confirmed a new title that will serve as the third installment in the series' video‑game adaptations. The original game debuted worldwide in 2016, followed by a sequel in 2018, and both titles adhered closely to the manga's canon.

The upcoming release promises to cover the entire storyline, including events that occurred after the manga's finale, marking the first time the complete narrative will be rendered in interactive form. A 90‑second trailer posted on the official Koei Tecmo America YouTube channel teases the game's visuals and gameplay, noting that it will launch on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Players can expect a multilingual experience, with interface text available in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. While the exact launch date remains unannounced, further details are expected to emerge next month. MAPPA is also gearing up for a major celebration of its 15th anniversary, slated for June 19, 2026.

The event will feature a live‑streamed discussion with director Hayashi Yūichirō and voice actress Yui Ishikawa, who portrays Mikasa Ackerman, offering fans an inside look at the production process and future prospects for the series. In conjunction with the anniversary, MAPPA will unveil a refreshed logo and announce a series of updates on ongoing projects. An exhibition traveling to several Japanese cities will showcase artwork, animation cells, and behind‑the‑scenes material, further cementing the studio's legacy.

Although no definitive sequel to the anime has been confirmed, the festivities are expected to generate fresh excitement and potentially hint at new directions for the franchise





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