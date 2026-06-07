MAPPA Announces 15th Anniversary Celebration Featuring Exclusive Attack on Titan Talk and Global Tour

MAPPA will mark its 15th anniversary on June 19 2026 with a live YouTube discussion starring director Hayashi Yuichiro and voice actress Yui Ishikawa, a travelling exhibition in Japan, new studio branding and the launch of an international orchestral concert tour based on the series.

The renowned series created by Hajime Isayama has once again become the focus of attention as MAPPA prepares a series of events to celebrate its own 15th anniversary on June 19 2026.

The studio, which took over the anime adaptation after WIT Studio handed off the franchise, is planning an extensive online and offline programme that will give fans fresh insight into the production process and unveil a number of upcoming projects. The highlight of the celebration will be a live streamed discussion on MAPPA's official YouTube channel featuring director Hayashi Yuichiro and voice actress Yui Ishikawa, who is known for her iconic portrayal of Mikasa Ackerman.

In the hour‑long conversation the two will talk about the challenges of animating the series, the decisions made during the four‑year time skip, and the artistic choices that defined the final season. Although no new episode or sequel has been officially confirmed, the studio promises that the talk will reveal never‑before‑seen material from the animation pipeline, storyboards and behind‑the‑scenes anecdotes that will satisfy longtime followers.

The broadcast is scheduled for the anniversary date and will be followed by a series of announcements regarding MAPPA's current slate, including new collaborations, merchandise drops and the launch of a refreshed studio logo that marks the milestone. In addition to the digital content, MAPPA will host a travelling exhibition that will tour major Japanese cities after the June event.

The showcase will feature original artwork, detailed model sets, and interactive installations that let visitors experience key moments from the series in a new light. The exhibition is expected to attract both domestic and international fans, reinforcing the global impact the anime has achieved since its debut in 2013.

Meanwhile, the franchise continues to expand its presence outside the television format. The series was recently re‑released for a single day in the United States and Canada as part of Crunchyroll's Anime Nights program, allowing a new generation of viewers to experience the story in a curated setting.

Furthermore, the first ever orchestral concert tour based on the series is set to launch in October of this year, with performances scheduled across the United States, Europe and Asia. The concerts will feature a full symphonic arrangement of the series' iconic themes, accompanied by visual displays that synchronize with the music to recreate pivotal scenes.

Despite the enthusiastic activity surrounding the property, creator Hajime Isayama has not announced any plans for a spin‑off or sequel, and the original narrative concluded with an ambiguous hint at future cycles. Throughout the manga's final arc the author reportedly faced intense pressure and burnout while meeting strict publishing deadlines, a testament to the dedication required to bring the story to its climax.

Nonetheless, the continued release of special projects, collaborations and live events demonstrates that the franchise remains a vibrant cultural phenomenon, capable of engaging audiences long after the story's official end. Fans can look forward to the upcoming anniversary celebration, the exhibition, and the orchestral tour as opportunities to relive the epic tale and discover fresh perspectives on its legacy





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