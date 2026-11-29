Love of God, and baseball, were the focus at the memorial celebration, attended by hundreds, for the 12-year-old boy.

Speaking to the hundreds of people gathered on Babe Ruth Field in Maple Shade, Yvonne McCall addressed a question that many people of faith would have: Why would God take 12-year-old Xavier Taylor from his family and friends?

“I want you to know that we are not here by accident. Our God is a big-picture God,” said McCall, a Taylor family friend. McCall was known as “Aunt Titi Von” to Xavier, who died Nov. 18, six months after he was struck in the head by a baseball during a pregame practice. The injury rocked the baseball community and brought people together around the Taylor family.

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Many spoke at a memorial service Saturday afternoon that emphasized his love for Jesus Christ and baseball. McCall said Xavier also loved dance music and bread — plain bread, she noted — and though he didn’t always remember to do chores, he had managed to memorize hundreds of baseball players’ stats. After the injury, Xavier was airlifted to Cooper Norcross University Hospital in Camden and put on a ventilator, according to previous reports. The family prayed nonstop, McCall said.