Maple Shade community holds vigil for 12-year-old injured in baseball accident

The Maple Shade community held a large prayer vigil to support 12-year-old Xavier Taylor, who remains in critical condition after being hit in the head with a baseball.

The Maple Shade community held a large prayer vigil to support 12-year-old Xavier Taylor, who remains in critical condition after being hit in the head with a baseball.

Hundreds gathered at Fellowship Columbia Field in Maple Shade to support 12-year-old Xavier Taylor after he was critically injured by a baseball. Xavier remains in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital after being hit in the head before a game Tuesday night. Community donations for the Taylor family have surpassed $60,000, with meals scheduled through the summer.

Hundreds of people gathered at Fellowship Columbia Field to pray and show support for 12-year-old Xavier Taylor, who remains in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital after being hit in the head by a baseball before a game Tuesday night, according to community members and family. Xavier Taylor was accidentally hit in the back of the head with a baseball just before warm ups on Tuesday night and collapsed on the field.

He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to the community and his family. Little League teams from across the region joined Maple Shade residents, parents, coaches and strangers on the field to pray for Xavier’s recovery.

"We stand together believing in your strength and believing in miracles and believing in the power of prayer and the community," said a pastor at the vigil. Many in the baseball community are struggling to process what happened.

"It’s freak, you can’t explain it. And it’s hard to coach to not have those accidents. As much you prepare yourself anything can happen on a ball field," said Danny York, an umpire. The vigil ended with hundreds raising candles in prayer and hope that Xavier will soon return to the field he loves.

"Maple Shade is a really close knit town, where everybody shows up for everybody and it’s just something it’s really important," said Casey Schmidt of Maple Shade. Xavier’s father, Greg Taylor, spoke at the vigil and called it a celebration of his son’s healing.

"Inside of Xaviers hat is a bible verse…It Philippians 4:13. ‘I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me. That bible verse is something he began and to this day still believes in,’" said Greg Taylor. He also shared, "My son Xavier loved this game.. he will play this game again.. cheer.

"was created for the Taylor family, with an initial goal of $2,500. The fund has now surpassed $60,000 and meals have been scheduled for the family through the summer. Hundreds of people, including those who do not typically pray, joined the vigil to support the Taylor family.

"This is us fighting for Xavier…together as a community maybe you are not somebody that typically prays. We are glad you are here," said the pastor. Updates on Xavier’s current medical condition beyond his critical status have not been provided. No information has been shared about when or if Xavier will be able to return to baseball.





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