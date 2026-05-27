Map shows worst hit states amid warning $3 gas may not come back until 2028

Gas has risen around 50 percent since the Iran war began, and analysts believe it could be years before prices return to normal.

Thursday will mark three months since the U.S.-Israeli strikes kicked off the war in Iran, and drivers across the country continue to grapple with rising fuel costs and the threat of economy-wide price increases.that the total “consumer burden” from rising gas and diesel prices has grown to nearly $50 billion since February 28.

And others say that the downstream impacts—some of which were revealed in the Department of Labor’s The administration has said that such strains will be short-lived and are a reasonable pay-off to mitigate any Iranian nuclear threat, and believes prices will, the national average price for regular unleaded currently sits at $4.45 per gallon as of Wednesday. This marks a slight drop compared to last week, though prices are still up around 50 percent since the beginning of the conflict.has resulted in a roughly $27 billion hit to the U.S. consumer, currently equal to around $206 per household.

Alongside $21 billion in added diesel costs, this per-household estimate rises to roughly $370. And rising energy costs appear to have fed into other parts of the economy, with last month’s consumer price index finding that“The direct changes at the fuel pump speak for themselves,” said economist Steven Durlauf, a professor at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy.

“But these changes in the price of gas and diesel fuel affect many other prices. ” Durlauf noted how rising transportation expenses can impact retail food prices, which are also under longer-term pressure from the amount of fertilizer that is currently unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. When Are Gas Prices Going to Fall?

Prices inched lower last week, with oil dropping to under $100 a barrel on hopes that Tehran and Washington werehas weakened faith in an imminent resolution, but the White House is confident that, whenever this occurs, both oil and gas will rapidly drop to prewar levels. , National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett argued that the release of a supply backlog from the region would mean energy prices “are going to plummet like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

” “There’s so much oil sitting in the Gulf, there’s so much excess capacity in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, that prices should drop very, very quickly. ”“There are good reasons to believe that, even if a ceasefire agreement is reached, prices will remain high,” Durlauf told.

“Uncertainty about future oil supply will cause higher prices even if tankers start moving. " He added that it will take “some time” for the Strait to be cleared of mines and for damage to the region’s facilities to be repaired. , should the current détente between the U.S. and Iran fail to give way to a settlement, “this could quickly push oil and wholesale prices right back up.

” And others are warning that prolonged conflict could mean lasting disruption for global energy markets.if the Strait remains closed, with consumption outpacing production and forcing countries to consider emergency measures to stave off a crisis. This came after Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, predicted that even if the Strait were to re-open, it would take months before supply chains normalized.

“Reopening routes is not the same as normalizing a market that has been deprived of about one billion barrels of oil,” Nasser told





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