A storm expected to sweep along the East Coast could bring major coastal flooding to several states this week, experts warn.

A storm is expected to sweep along the East Coast this week, bringing “significant” impacts from Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day, meteorologists have warned. The storm formed in the Gulf on Tuesday and will spread rain across the Southeast on Wednesday, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty told Newsweek.

By Thursday, downpours will reach as far north as southern Pennsylvania, continuing north across New England through Thanksgiving Day, he added.

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“Moderate to major” coastal flooding is forecast from Georgia to the Northeast on Wednesday and into Thursday, fueled by strong winds as well as high surf and astronomical tides, according to the National Weather Service . The agency said the worst impacts are expected along the Mid-Atlantic coast, from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to New Jersey.

“While there can be localized flooding from rainfall, the impact from coastal flooding will be much more significant,” Douty warned. While AccuWeather hadn’t estimated how many people could be impacted, flooding would likely affect several highly populated hubs from Norfolk and Virginia Beach to Atlantic City and New York City.

“There can be lesser coastal flooding impacts in New England, including Boston,” Douty said. Strong Wind, Heavy Rain Forecast As Power Outages “Likely” Coastal areas could see gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour, while inland communities along the I-95 corridor and central Appalachians could see wind gusts approaching 45mph or more.

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“Scattered areas of power outages and tree damage are likely,” the NWS warned. Rainfall totals of one to four inches are forecast across the Mid-Atlantic, with higher totals possible for the North Carolina coast. Southern New England could pick up between one and two inches, according to the NWS. A map shared by the agency showed that portions of coastal New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina could see major flooding Wednesday to Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, a wide swath of weather warnings stretched from northern Georgia northeastward through the Mid-Atlantic and into Massachusetts. Douty said the worst coastal flooding would likely occur from southern Virginia to the New Jersey coast during the high tide cycle on Thursday morning.

“This includes the southern Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Bay,” Douty explained. “It does appear like high tide Thursday morning could approach records from coastal Delaware to southern New Jersey. ” According to an AccuWeather forecast map, a power-outage risk zone stretches through the Carolinas, Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, before continuing into parts of New York and New England. Most of the corridor faces a localized risk, while smaller areas around the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast could experience more extensive outages.

“Don't drive through floodwaters, because the water may be deeper than it looks and can stall your vehicle,” Douty advised those on the ground in affected states. “Move your car to higher ground before water covers streets, since saltwater can ruin a vehicle's electrical system. ” Douty added that residents should find out if they are in a flood zone before the storm hits. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Robinson and Cristina Diciu.

A storm is expected to sweep along the East Coast this week, bringing “significant” impacts from Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day, meteorologists have warned.. By Thursday, downpours will reach as far north as southern Pennsylvania, continuing north across New England through Thanksgiving Day, he added.

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“Moderate to major” coastal flooding is forecast from Georgia to the Northeast on Wednesday and into Thursday, fueled by strong winds as well as high surf and astronomical tides, according to the National Weather Service . The agency said the worst impacts are expected along the Mid-Atlantic coast, from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to New Jersey.

“While there can be localized flooding from rainfall, the impact from coastal flooding will be much more significant,” Douty warned. While AccuWeather hadn’t estimated how many people could be impacted, flooding would likely affect several highly populated hubs from Norfolk and Virginia Beach to Atlantic City and New York City. Coastal areas could see gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour, while inland communities along the I-95 corridor and central Appalachians could see wind gusts approaching 45mph or more.

“Scattered areas ofRainfall totals of one to four inches are forecast across the Mid-Atlantic, with higher totals possible for the North Carolina coast. Southern New England could pick up between one and two inches, according to the NWS. A map shared by the agency showed that portions of coastal New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina could see major flooding Wednesday to Friday.

As of Wednesday morning,Douty said the worst coastal flooding would likely occur from southern Virginia to the New Jersey coast during the high tide cycle on Thursday morning.

“This includes the southern Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Bay,” Douty explained. “It does appear like high tide Thursday morning could approach records from coastal Delaware to southern New Jersey. ”According to an AccuWeather forecast map, a power-outage risk zone stretches through the Carolinas, Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, before continuing into parts of New York and New England. Most of the corridor faces a localized risk, while smaller areas around the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast could experience more extensive outages.

“Don't drive through floodwaters, because the water may be deeper than it looks and can stall your vehicle,” Douty advised those on the ground in affected states. “Move your car to higher ground before water covers streets, since saltwater can ruin a vehicle's electrical system. ”