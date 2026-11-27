More than 140 U.S. river gauges have reached action or flood stage after a powerful Thanksgiving storm brought heavy rain, damaging winds and flooding.

Nearly 1 million utility customers have been left without power over Thanksgiving due to a huge storm across the Midwest and northeast. On Thursday, a powerful storm hit the eastern U.S. with winds up to 70 mph, torrential rain and major flooding in some areas.

More than 700,000 customers were still without power on Friday morning as emergency crews worked to restore electricity and deal with widespread flooding. Where Are Rivers Flooding in the US? NOAA river-gauge data analyzed by Newsweek showed 141 gauges at action stage or above on Friday, including 14 at major flood stage, 18 at moderate flood stage and 35 at minor flood stage. The remaining 74 had reached action stage.

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River gauges are monitoring stations that measure the height or flow of water at a specific point along a river or other body of water. The National Weather Service uses established thresholds at individual gauges to indicate when rising water could begin causing flooding and increasingly serious impacts nearby. The densest cluster of elevated gauges was visible in the Mid-Atlantic and along the East Coast, with another significant concentration in Florida.